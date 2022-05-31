Sofia Vergara in strapless swimsuit flaunts weekend curves

Sofia Vergara takes a selfie. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara and her sizzling swimsuit body are back. The 49-year-old sitcom star and reality judge delighted her 25 million+ Instagram followers with a double dose of swimwear action over Memorial Day weekend, posting both a tight green swimsuit look plus an edgy animal-striped one.

Thrilling fans yesterday, the Modern Family alum flaunted her hourglass curves while enjoying a sunny pool, and fans have left over 190,000 likes.

Sofia Vergara stuns in swimsuit over Memorial Day weekend

Going skintight and strapless, Sofia posed waist-deep in pool waters as she rocked a zebra-print bathing suit in black and white.

The Colombian-born sensation showcased her slim waist and famous curves while glammed up in gold hoop earrings, also throwing in a pair of red-rimmed shades as she reached both arms up towards her ponytail.

Enjoying her fun in the sun, Sofia drove fans to swipe, where a similar shot offered double trouble.

“Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe,” she wrote with a red heat emoji and a “us” at the end.

Sofia didn’t miss out on the opportunity for a little business, though, tagging the Foster Grant brand she boasts eyewear collabs with. The America’s Got Talent judge also runs a full clothing line with retail giant Walmart, this alongside her continued promos for Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana.

As to how Sofia stays in shape when she’s the unofficial snack queen of Instagram, it looks like she’s blessed from above.

Sofia Vergara says exercise is like ‘punishment’

Speaking to The New York Times about her workout philosophies, the actress revealed: “For me it’s punishment. It’s not like, ‘Oh, let me relax and go to the gym.’ It’s not my ‘me time’ or my fun time. No. It’s my torture time. So of course, I try to avoid it or make excuses every time.”

There’s middle ground, though, as Vergara detailed choosing healthy options when dining out in L.A. Per People, the star has stated: “If you live here, you can’t always order the high-fat dishes like pasta with truffles. You have a little sushi, and when you’re out with your girlfriends, you order a nice salad.”

Sofia has also been putting her fit figure on show in leggings she’s designed for Walmart. In mid-May, she posed in a head-to-toe pink look comprised of patterned leggings and a matching hot pink jacket as she said: “Pretty in pink,” also promoting the Spring Activewear line she’s curated.