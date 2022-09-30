Sofia Vergara in spandex works her glutes

Sofia Vergara is breaking a sweat and sharing footage with fans as she works on her fitness. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sofia Vergara is working on her summer body as the season of warmth comes to an end.

The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram Stories to show a clip of her putting in work at the gym.

Sofia has been busy lately, wrapping up the latest season of America’s Got Talent, where she serves as a judge with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. She also celebrated the birthday of her son Manolo and her niece, Claudia.

Perhaps working off the birthday cake, Sofia went to the gym and documented her adventures.

The gorgeous Colombian native has previously shared that while she doesn’t love working out, she does it to stay in shape.

Sofia shared a clip from a gym as she rested her hand on a yoga mat and elevated her knees on blocks.

Sofia Vergara hits the gym for donkey kicks

Her long thick mane was secured in a ponytail as she pulled her tresses out of her face. She wore fingerless athletic gloves, and her pink manicured fingernails peeked out while she exercised.

Sofia wore a dark shirt and brightly-colored spandex as she did some glute-strengthening exercises. Sofia played high-energy Spanish language music in the background as she got into her workout.

Behind Sofia, there was an assortment of gym equipment, including weight stations, a workout bench, and of course, mirrors everywhere.

Sofia appeared to do donkey kicks as she spread her arms apart and kicked one leg into the air, keeping her knee bent. According to Weight Watchers, donkey kicks are great exercises for strengthening the core and gluteus maximum.

Sofia Vergara hits the gym after 40, likes working lower body

Sofia Vergara revealed that once she turned 40, she noticed that her body became a little bit softer.

Sofia told Shape via PEOPLE, “I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

Sofia also shared her motto for working out and keeping motivated. “When I do indulge, I exercise a bit harder the next day. My workout motto is really simple: No pain, no cake!”

Joe Manganiello, Sofia’s husband, is a fitness buff, and that likely doesn’t hurt her with motivation.

Sofia’s trainer, Jennifer Yates, spoke with PEOPLE about how she whips the actress into shape. Jennifer said, “She loves working the butt. We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and a lunges [on the machine], and we do a lot of things off the machine as well.” She added, “She’s really strong!”

At 50 years old, Sofia looks better than ever.