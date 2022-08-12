Sofia Vergara in plunging underwear brings back Miami heat

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara is quite literally bringing back the Miami heat. The actress last night threw her throwback hat back on, posting a sizzling old photo from her ’90s modeling days in Miami, Florida.

Sofia, 50, remains loved for sharing both up-to-date and old-school photos. Her 26 million+ Instagram followers were treated to an extra spicy shot on Thursday night shared via stories.

The snap showed Sofia blonde and knocking the camera dead as she posed from a beachy setting and in a racy undies look.

The Modern Family alum was likely in her early twenties as she showed off a youthful face, posing with parted lips and direct eye contact while modeling a balconette and low-cut black bra with sheer-embellished detailing.

The lacy number highlighted the Colombian-born star’s curves as she also rocked thick-banded black briefs, with a caption confirming that it was Throwback Thursday time.

“#tbt Miami,” Sofia wrote.

Sofia Vergara poses in underwear. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia’s early days in the United States. were spent modeling swimwear and lingerie, but she also wound up with a stint on TV, co-hosting the lifestyle and travel series Fuera De Serie from 1995 to 1998 on Telemundo.

Sofia Vergara is okay with being a ‘beauty icon’

Decades later and following an immensely successful 11 years on ABC sitcom Modern Family, Sofia is a judge on America’s Got Talent.

She’s also revered for her style and beauty, this as she fronts luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana. Speaking of being a beauty icon, the actress told Home Business Magazine:

“Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon, because you know, after you start feeling time go by, things change. So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

Sofia Vergara popular with 2022 swimsuit shots

Sofia doesn’t shy away from showing off her sensational figure at 50. Her feed has, this year, shown off a series of stylish swim looks.

She was still 49 when a May-posted snap showed her in a zebra-print swimsuit and from a swimming pool while in shades from her Foster Grant eyewear collab. “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe❤️🇺🇸,” she captioned the sun-drenched pic.

Sofia also boasts a popular clothing line with Walmart, one that kicked off with affordable jeans and now retails everything from stylish sundresses to activewear.