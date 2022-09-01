Sofia Vergara in plunging black swimsuit for Throwback Thursday

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara is red hot in black as she stuns fans with a new swimsuit throwback.

The sitcom star has been making 2022 headlines for turning 50, but it was major old-school action today as she took her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane.

Sofia is known for having kicked off her career as a swimsuit model back in the 1990s. This shot proved just why the agents likely signed her ASAP.

The snap showed Sofia showing off her figure in a plunging and figure-hugging black swimsuit.

Posing amid greenery and likely in her early twenties, Sofia sizzled as she rocked the deep-cut swim look, also wearing her long and slightly highlighted hair down as it blew around her shoulders.

The America’s Got Talent judge went low-key on the makeup, also wearing nothing in the way of accessories.

“#TBT Miami,” she wrote, giving a nod to the stint she spent in Florida while modeling.

Sofia Vergara in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia is one of the many celebrities who continues to honor Instagram’s #ThrowbackThursday. Also a fan, is MCU actress Salma Hayek.

The Modern Family alum doesn’t just get fans into a tizzy over her old swimsuit photos. Earlier this year, the star stunned her followers while enjoying a pool dip and modeling a strapless swimsuit, this as she shouted out the Foster Grant eyewear brand she boasts collabs with.

Sofia Vergara takes care of her body

Sofia is known for being a snack queen, but she also works out and burns off the calories.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” Sofia told SELF. “Things start to change, and I’m like, ‘The only thing to do is go and take care of it.'” Here, Sofia admitted that she’ll never get into CrossFit. “I can’t do CrossFit or anything that I have to be jumping because I have very bad knees,” she added. As to diet, Sofia also has thoughts.

Sofia Vergara into moderation when it comes to diet

Balance is what works for Sofia.

“Not too much food, not too much exercise, not too much anything. Everything in moderation,” she told Glamour, then dishing on a breakfast muesli that consists of “Greek yogurt, oats, chia seeds, nuts, and blueberries.”

Sofia’s snacking habits are so notorious, she’s even been selected to front crackers brand Ritz.