Sofia Vergara in leopard curve-hugging dress is a showstopper

Sofia Vergara in leopard curve-hugging dress at AGT judge table. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sofia Vergara took a walk on the wild side with a daring animal print gown featuring a plunging neckline.

She rocked a soft glam look with her light brown tresses featuring loose curls.

Sofia posed from the judges’ table, where she sits weekly with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell.

She extended one arm and placed the other on her bicep, revealing an auburn manicure that perfectly matched her lip shade.

Sofia continued her weekly tradition of sharing behind-the-scenes looks at her gorgeous gowns before filming. Luckily for fans, this week was no exception as the Colombian native came dressed to success.

Sofia wore massive, sparkly rings and a statement choker in gold.

Sofia credited the team who helped create her look, “@xivkarats @jaredlehrjewelry @vhernierjewels 💎💎🌟🌟🌟 #AGT.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum parody Taylor Swift’s new album

News of Taylor Swift‘s new album dominated headlines after she accepted the 2022 MTV VMA for Best Music Video. She revealed during her speech that a new album was on the way and advised fans to check her social media at midnight.

As it turns out, Taylor used a clever double entendre because her new album is called Midnights. Swifties lost their minds at the news of the album, and Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were not immune to this.

Sofia tweeted a photo of her and Heidi going Lady and the Tramp-style with a wafer. She added three laughing emojis and tagged Heidi and Taylor in the photo.

A faux album cover read, Midnightsnacks, a reference to the tasty treat the ladies shared.

Sofia Vergara says Heidi Klum is her ‘German sister’

Sofia Vergara spoke with Entertainment Tonight last night after she released the parody Taylor Swift album cover. Sofia discussed the pleasure of working with Heidi Klum and said, “It’s amazing! You know what, its like [she’s] my German sister.”

Sofia explained that despite the different cultural upbringings (Sofia was born in Colombia, Heidi was born in Germany,) the two share a lot.

Sofia continued, “You might think that a Latin girl and a German girl would have nothing in common, and it’s amazing. We have such a great time, we like the same things, we kind of have the same energy.”

Sofia concluded, “I really have felt like [I’ve been] falling in love with her in these three seasons.”

Sofia and Heidi enjoy each other’s company twice a week in front of millions as judges on America’s Got Talent.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.