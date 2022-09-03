Sofia Vergara in lacy lingerie top wishes wrong holiday

Sofia Vergara is admiring her reflection in honor of American labor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sofia Vergara is showing her patriotism in a lace lingerie top.

She took a mirror selfie which displayed her fashionable ensemble, which was classy and casual at the same time.

Sofia sported a light-colored bustier crop top that was sleeveless and showed hints of skin, including her navel.

Sofia’s light brown tresses were in soft waves which cascaded down her shoulders.

Sofia wore loose jeans with a light wash and a low rise. She paired the denim with rhinestone encrusted peep-toe pumps. She placed one hand in her pocket, revealing her red manicured thumb, and held her phone with the other.

Sofia rocked a rose gold crossbody Chanel bag with a gold chain and zipper.

Sofia added a patriotic special effect that read, “Memorial Weekend,” complete with an American flag. Although it is Labor Day weekend and not Memorial Day weekend, viewers likely understood the Colombian native’s sentiments.

The America’s Got Talent judge tagged the designer labels that she sported, including Dolce and Gabbana and Aquazzura.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia just finished a week of filming for America’s Got Talent, where she judges with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. While some might think the competition between Sofia and Heidi would be stiff, that is not the case.

Sofia Vergara calls Heidi Klum ‘German sister’

Last week, Sofia spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her friendship with Heidi Klum.

She shared, “It’s amazing! You know what, it’s like [she’s] my German sister.”

Sofia continued to say that although she and Heidi grew up in different countries, they share a lot. She said, “You might think that a Latin girl and a German girl would have nothing in common, and it’s amazing. We have such a great time, we like the same things, we kind of have the same energy. I really have felt like [I’ve been] falling in love with her in these three seasons.”

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum parody Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s new album announcement dominated headlines after the singer revealed her album Midnights would come out in October.

Some of the hosts of AGT had a little fun backstage including Howie Mandel who shared his own parody of the Midnights album cover.

Sofia and Heidi did their own rendition of the Taylor Swift album cover featuring a wafer while backstage at the show.

The photo and fake album cover featured food, and the international beauties dubbed the piece Midnightsnacks.