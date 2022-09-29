Sofia Vergara in figure-hugging jeans does good deeds

Sofia Vergara looked svelte in a t-shirt and blue jeans as she prepared for a new project. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara got in touch with her more casual side as she continued to prove that she can look sizzling in any outfit even when she isn’t glammed up.

Going to her Instagram page to share her latest look, Sofia made even the most basic attire seem gorgeous as she posed casually in a t-shirt with the words This Shirt Saves Lives emblazoned on it.

Slimming blue jeans adorned her lower half while heavy, gold bangles hung around her wrists, and her brunette locks dangled loosely over her shoulders.

Captioning the shot saying, “Love this time of year,” before tagging St. Jude and explaining she was getting ready to start filming for the hospital, Sofia appeared as stunning as always, even in her everyday wear.

Having worked with the children’s hospital for several years to raise awareness about childhood cancer, Sofia seemed to be preparing to kick off another year of support as she got ready to shoot a commercial for the center.

After hosting a record crowd in early 2020 at the Los Angeles Convention Center for her own private reception for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sofia has continued to do work to remind the public of the importance of donations.

With September coming to a close, many other celebs like Chip and Joanna Gaines and Michael Strahan have joined in on the cause, using their celebrity status and social media accounts to educate the public about the hospital.

Aside from using her A-list status to do good deeds, Sofia has managed to maintain a firm grip on her fans as they continue to soak up just about every new post or activity the actress chooses to share.

Sofia Vergara sends temps soaring in braless sundress

Back in August, the Modern Family alum got fans worked up when she posted a snap of herself in a braless sundress.

With a backdrop of the Miami ocean behind her, Sofia sat on a balcony and showed off her summery vibes while taking the selfie.

She later sneaked in an extra photo to her Stories section, which showed the star chowing down on some local food.

Later that month, Sofia stunned the internet as she sizzled in an animal print gown.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in a leopard-print gown

While taking a snap from her seat at the America’s Got Talent judges’ table, Sofia went wild in a figure-hugging gown as she proved she knows how to make an impression.

Sofia wore her brunette hair down in what has become her signature look, choosing taupe lipstick, subtle blush, and eye-defining mascara to finish off her glam look.

When she isn’t in front of the stage critiquing America’s next wannabe stars, Sofia has kept up her acting chops in a stunning transformation for her role as the real-life drug cartel boss Griselda Blanco.

The Netflix miniseries is in post-production with no set release date at this time.