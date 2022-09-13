Sofia Vergara in curve-hugging yellow dress slays at the Emmys

Sofia Vergara lets her curves shine in a yellow gown with a plunging neckline as she attends the 2022 Emmys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara looked gorgeous on the gold carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards last night.

The America’s Got Talent judge looked stunning as she returned to the place where she and the cast of Modern Family were staples when the show was running. Although her Modern Family days are behind her, her television domination is not.

Sofia shared some photos on her Instagram feed for the enjoyment of her 26.7 million followers.

She also posted on her Instagram Story, where she snapped other Emmy-related content.

The Colombian native wore a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline, two features that most of Sofia’s ensembles possess. The dress was handmade by Los Angeles designer Laura Basci.

The yellow spaghetti strap gown featured embellished designs, and the actress glittered in the sustainable ensemble.

Sofia Vergara gets ready for the 2022 Emmys in yellow gown

Sofia’s light brown hair was in a side part and featured soft curls.

She wore a deep red lip and brown eye shadow, giving her a soft glam look. Sofia credited Dior Beauty with creating her gorgeous look.

Sofia’s caption said “yellow” in Spanish.

Sofia also shared a photo of the getting ready process.

An artist applied Dior lipstick to her perfect pout, and Sofia later went into selfie mode to apply the lipstick herself. She wore an opulent gold pinky ring covered in diamonds which is the norm for the beauty.

She wrote in the caption, “Finishing touches.”

Sofia Vergara reunites with Modern Family cast

The Emmys was a place the Modern Family cast attended yearly, but this year, the actors had a reunion of their own.

Sarah Hyland got married to reality star Wells Adam last month. The lovely outdoor ceremony was at Sunstone Winery just outside of Santa Barbara, California.

There were quite a few cast members in attendance, including Sofia, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen. Jesse even officiated the vows between Sarah and Wells.

Sofia posted a group picture from the night, which received more likes than normal for Sofia at a whopping 674k.

Sofia dished to Entertainment Tonight about Sarah’s big night.

She said, “We had a great time. It was kind of like a Modern Family reunion because we haven’t seen each other since the pandemic started and we finished the last episode of Modern Family. So it was great!”