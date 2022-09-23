Sofia Vergara in curve-hugging dress hits Miami club with niece and mother

Sofia Vergara lets her niece, Claudia Vergara and mother, Margarita Vergara, take center stage during birthday celebrations in Miami. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara made it a family affair for the celebration of her niece, Claudia Vergara’s 30th birthday.

Along with her son, Manolo, and mother, the group hit the town and went to an exclusive nightclub.

Sofia recorded an endearing moment as her niece Claudia and mother Margarita danced together on a packed dance floor.

Sofia let the video do the talking, opting for a simple shrugging shoulders emoji as the caption.

The group went to Baoli Restaurant and Lounge, a hotspot in Miami Beach where people go to see and be seen.

Sofia shared a video of the night’s events with her 26.8 million followers on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara celebrates niece’s birthday in Miami with mom

The video began with Claudia Vergara in a white curve-hugging dress featuring cutouts on the sides. Claudia was the person at the center of attention, since the group was celebrating her birthday.

She waved her arms wildly underneath the bright club lights with partygoers everywhere.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In front of Claudia was an older woman in a blue and white dress who was also dancing and using her arms expressively.

That woman was Margarita Vergara, Sofia’s mother.

The camera zoomed in on the ladies as they looked like they were having the time of their lives, dancing to the music and smiling. Sofia didn’t appear in the video, and it looked like she was the one recording the events.

She later went into selfie mode for a picture with a family member and also shared Claudia receiving birthday wishes in the club.

Although Sofia is a family-oriented person, her weekend reunion wasn’t the only one she celebrated lately.

Sofia Vergara reunites with Modern Family castmates for Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sofia recently attended former co-star Sarah Hyland’s August wedding ceremony to The Bachelorette alum, Wells Adams.

Sofia wasn’t the only Modern Family star in attendance — she, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen were guests at the California-based affair.

Sofia told Entertainment Tonight, “We had a great time. It was kind of like a Modern Family reunion because we haven’t seen each other since the pandemic started and we finished the last episode of Modern Family. So it was great!”

Sofia shared a photo with the reunited group last month. The heartwarming caption read, “I luv this gang so much!!! Last weekend was amazing!!❤️❤️ #modernfamily.”

Sofia recently finished live taping for America’s Got Talent, allowing her to spend time with her friends and family and work on different projects.