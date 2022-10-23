Sofia Vergara is feeling saucy in a recent share as she climbs the stairs and shows her killer curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Sofia Vergara showed she was in the fall spirit with a saucy photo posted on her social media page on Friday.

The Modern Family star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo as she climbed the stairs to a well-illuminated hallway in an undisclosed location.

Sofia has often shared throwback photos from her bikini modeling days, and behind-the-scenes shots from her judging gig at America’s Got Talent.

While the latest IG Story wasn’t a bikini shot or an AGT picture, her 27.1 million Instagram followers likely appreciated the post just the same.

Sofia showed skin in head-to-toe black with a skirt and top combo that let her toned legs take center stage.

She wore a black long-sleeve crop top that was skintight and showed off her slender arms.

Sofia Vergara climbs stairs in miniskirt for fall vibes

Sofia paired the crop top with a curve-hugging miniskirt and sheer tights underneath. She completed the look wearing chunky heels with major inches as she entered the fall spirit and made her way up the stairs.

She held one hand on the railing as she approached the painting before her on the stairs’ landing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Colombian beauty turned her back to the camera but angled her head to show she was smiling.

Pic credit: @sofiaverga/Instagram

Her long, light brown tresses featured loose curls which cascaded down her back as she ascended the stairs.

Sofia wrote over the Story “Fall Mood,” with leg emoji resembling her own gams.

Sofia Vergara net worth and business ventures

While Sofia’s style has received praise throughout the years, the actress has shown that her talents were more than just fashion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sofia’s net worth sits at around $180 million.

Thanks to a broad portfolio of businesses, she has accumulated staggering net worth.

During Sofia’s time as Gloria Pritchett on ABC’s Modern Family, she was the highest-paid actress on television, earning a reported $300,000 per episode.

Sofia joined America’s Got Talent as a judge in 2020 and commanded $10 million per season.

She has also displayed a knack for choosing profitable business ventures.

The curvy beauty also launched a line with Wal-Mart in 2019, beginning with Sofia Jeans by Sofía Vergara and building from there.

Sofia also regularly promotes her partnership with Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant. Sofia created her line of glasses with the brand, featuring customized frames with leopard print and other frames inspired by the actress.

As time passes, her empire seems to grow, and fans are here for it.