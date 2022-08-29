Sofia Vergara in bathroom spandex shows her ‘favorite’ set

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara is showing off her fierce figure in a new photo as she reminds fans that her clothes are available at Walmart.

The sitcom star and reality judge is looking better than ever at 50, and her weekend Instagram story showcased a sporty and clingy look that doesn’t cost the earth.

Sofia, 50, posed from her bathroom and amid light and marble flooring, also backed by both a scale and her deep-soaking tub.

Sizzling in burnt orange, the Modern Family alum modeled a skintight pair of leggings, ones she paired with a matching and loose tee worn off-the-shoulder. Sofia also showed a thick-strapped and matching bra beneath.

The actress wore her dark hair down and parted down the middle. She showcased her attractive features with a little makeup on, wearing warming blush and a dark-stained lip.

“One of my favorite sets,” she wrote, with a link encouraging fans to shop her collection

Sofia remains popular with her range, one heavily focused on its denims. The Colombian-born sensation has also opened up on what led her to design apparel with Walmart.

Sofia Vergara says inclusivity is important to her

Speaking to Hello Giggles about joining forces with Walmart, Sofia revealed:

“Nowadays with social media, we know what people want. Before, we didn’t know that women of big sizes or small sizes had a problem finding options that were fashionable.”

She added: “I’ve always wanted to work with Walmart and wanted to be a part of what they’re doing. I also knew that they wanted to make internet sales an important part of the business, and I thought that was so much fun because I am a big online buyer.”

Sofia does, however, maintain close ties to high-end brands. She fronts luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana.

Sofia Vergara stuns fans at 50

Sofia is fresh from celebrating her 50th birthday.

On July 10, she posted to Instagram with a birthday bash photo, showing off her curves and stunning style in a red-and-white printed dress.

Going low-cut and strapless, the TV favorite wrote: “Pre bday lunch with my family.” She also tagged the Foster Grant eyewear brand she boasts collabs with.

Sofia remains immensely popular since exiting Modern Family as the sitcom ended in 2020. She quickly transitioned over to reality judging on competition series America’s Got Talent.