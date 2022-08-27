Sofia Vergara in bathroom spandex shows her ‘best seller’

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara is upping her spandex game as she shows off her “best seller.”

The 50-year-old sitcom star isn’t just a TV face as she now stars on America’s Got Talent. Sofia has many strings to her bow, and one includes her designer role as she continues her lucrative clothing deal with retail giant Walmart.

Posting to her Instagram shortly before the weekend, Sofia shared a sizzling figure shot as she posed in her popular merch, and she was going sporty and tight.

The photo showed the Colombian-born sensation posing confidently and from her Los Angeles home.

Going for a bathroom shot as the camera took in her deep-soaking tub, Sofia showcased her shapely legs and tiny waist while modeling a black spandex pair of leggings, also pairing them with a matching and sleeveless top.

Sofia posed amid white and vein marble flooring, raising one arm up above her head and striking a pose with one foot on tip-toe. She wore her signature raven locks down, plus a discreet face of makeup complete with a matte lip. A manicure added low-key glam as Sofia stunned the camera.

“The best seller’s legging is back!!” the actress wrote, tagging the Walmart Fashion Instagram.

Sofia’s range is best known for its jeans. Sofia has been upping her game, though, and has capitalized on the pandemic’s athleisurewear and home workout trends, this as her brand now retails activewear.

Sofia Vergara knows good style with Walmart denim range

Sofia is known for modeling her own merch amid high-end brands – she also fronts luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana.

“I love the versatility of denim and that you can dress it up or down​ depending upon where you’re going​. As the seasons shift and we’re enjoying warmer weather in L.A., ​I’m pairing our spring denim with flirty tops. Whether it’s a tank in a playful pattern or an off-the-shoulder solid, these are an easy complement to your favorite jeans,” she told Who What Wear.

She added: “I love the leg-lengthening effect of our ​Melisa Flare​, and in addition to our classic version, we’ve introduced one with a denim tie belt and a released hem that is so chic.”

Sofia Vergara joins the celeb retail space

Sofia is not alone among high-profile celebrities retailing apparel.

Moguls Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are both billionaires thanks to their clothing lines – also selling apparel are singers Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker, plus supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Sofia is followed by over 26 million on Instagram.