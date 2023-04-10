Sofia Vergara combined her chic style with her trendy nature to create the perfect promotion for one of her longtime collaborators.

After filming the audition rounds of America’s Got Talent all week, Sofia took some time to promote another one of her successful ventures.

The actress recently captured the attention of her 28.8 million Instagram followers by striking a pose in a fashionable ensemble.

She posted a two-part IG carousel that showcased her impeccable taste in fashion and her passion for collaborating with reputable brands.

Heading into the weekend, Sofia delivered a fashion win, making sure to tag one of her business partners: Foster Grant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia’s stylish outfit included an oversized black sweatshirt, thigh-high boots, and a pair of sunglasses.

Sofia Vergara rocks Foster Grant for chic vibes

Sofia turned the street into a photoshoot, with pedestrians serving as extras for the star.

The Modern Family alum looked effortlessly chic as she donned the black sweatshirt that revealed just enough skin to show off her toned legs.

Sofia perfectly paired the ensemble with black thigh-high boots and semi-opaque tights, which were right on-trend while still maintaining a sense of timelessness.

The Colombian beauty’s entire ensemble was an excellent example of how to combine street style and high fashion.

What truly set the look apart, however, were the Foster Grant sunglasses Sofia wore.

Sofia carved out a long-lasting career in Hollywood thanks to her enchanting beauty. Therefore, it was no surprise that Sofia rocked stylish eyewear that also protected her eyes from harmful UV rays.

In the recent share, Sofia wore the Margarita SunReaders Bifocal Style from Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant, currently on sale for $15.48.

Three years into their partnership, Sofia and Foster Grant are flourishing.