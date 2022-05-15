Sofia Vergara impresses in tight pink leggings

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sofia Vergara is impressing the digital space in skintight pink leggings and a top to match. The 49-year-old Modern Family alum spent the weekend alerting fans to her clothing range with retail giant Walmart, also proving that not all A-Listers wear designer workout gear.

Vergara updated her Instagram looking pretty in pink as she flaunted her sizzling figure, and the $24 leggings are a total bargain.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in tight yoga pants

The photo showed Sofia posing against a blush pink backdrop and modeling the Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Women’s Seamless High Waisted Animal Print Leggings.

The America’s Got Talent judge posed slightly folding one leg as she wore a near-matching hoodie, plus snazzy black sneakers.

Tagging Walmart, Sofia made sure fans got a view of her famous figure, also stunning the camera with her winner smile as she wore her long tresses down and completed her look via matte makeup and a nude lip.

“Pretty in pink 💖 Spring activewear is now live on Walmart.com! Outfit breakdown on stories,” the actress wrote.

Fans have left over 100,000 likes. Sofia’s collection, largely popular for its affordable jeans, also retails cute sundresses, with one appearing on Sofia’s Instagram earlier this month. Posing in the blue-printed maxi number, the Colombian-born sensation told her 25 million+ followers: “Sundress season is here🌸☀️💃Show me how you style your favorites from my new Walmart Spring collection for a chance to be featured on stories.”

Sofia isn’t the only celebrity currently joining forces with Walmart. Dukes of Hazzard star Jessica Simpson has just announced her jewelry line with them.

Sofia Vergara opens up on Walmart range

Speaking of her range to Who What Wear, Sofia listed her favorite denim items, also giving an overall view as she stated: “I love the versatility of denim and that you can dress it up or down​ depending upon where you’re going​. As the seasons shift and we’re enjoying warmer weather in L.A., ​I’m pairing our spring denim with flirty tops. Whether it’s a tank in a playful pattern or an off-the-shoulder solid, these are an easy complement to your favorite jeans.”

Of how she gets inspired to cater to an inclusive market, Vergara told ET:

“I have beautiful women in my family, but they’re all very different. Some are tall, some are very short, some are super voluptuous, some are super skinny. I know all of those women with different bodies and different sizes, so it was very easy to help design what looks good for all those bodies.”