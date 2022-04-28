Sofia Vergara impresses in bikini at 22 years old

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body back when she was 22 years old. The Modern Family alum is legendary on Instagram for semi-regular throwbacks taking fans back to her ’90s modeling days, and today has brought a fresh video.

Vergara, 49, continues to turn heads with her 2020s bikini body. Fans, meanwhile, don’t seem to care if the swimwear action is from today or 25+ years ago.

Sofia Vergara drops jaws in bikini throwback

Posting on Thursday, the sitcom star thrilled her 25 million followers, sharing a sizzling video of her in a very skimpy black swimsuit.

Sofia opened with a close-up cleavage shot as she flaunted her bombshell curves, with the old-school video showing her amid a sunset beach setting and with the wind blowing through her hair.

Sofia had gone minimal in a tiny black bikini, also wearing a wraparound skirt. The footage then swung to an interview as the star wore a white swimsuit – here, she was speaking in her native Spanish and confirming she was 22 years old.

“#tbt 22 yrs Colombia,” the Colombian-born sensation wrote.

Sofia isn’t just adored for her good looks. The Walmart partner, who remains hugely popular via her denim collection with the retailer, is loved for her sense of humor. Likewise, for keeping it real and handling getting older like a pro.

Sofia Vergara can handle her age

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she told SELF in 2017. “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.” The actress also name-dropped her native Colombia as she revealed a beauty secret she’s been swearing by since her mid-twenties, continuing: “I’ve been buying Head & Shoulders shampoo for more than 20 years, and even when I was living in Colombia, so actually 25 years ago.”

Since leaving Modern Family after the show’s 2020 end, Sofia has switched to reality judging on America’s Got Talent, where she joins fellow bikini bombshell Heidi Klum. Vergara is also the face of popular snack cracker brand Ritz. Her Instagram is packed with snacking videos, but she did tell SELF: “I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week.”