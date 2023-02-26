Sofia Vergara looked gorgeous as she posed for a selfie before attending a wedding.

The actress stunned in a shiny metallic strapless crop top that accentuated her curvaceous figure.

She matched the top with black pants with flared bottoms. In addition, she had a black jacket on a chair behind her in the photo, which she likely took with her for the event.

Sofia accessorized the look with a small purse that matched her stylish top and had her hair styled straight with a middle part.

She shared the selfie on her Instagram Story with her 28.4 million followers.

The Modern Family alum revealed she is wearing a Victoria Beckham outfit, writing on the photo, “Wedding Outfit! @victoriabeckham”

Sofia Vergara posed for a selfie before a wedding. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram Story

In a follow-up Instagram post, Sofia revealed that she attended the wedding of Linda Koopersmith, a notable home organizer and designer based in Beverly Hills.

Sofia shared three photos in the IG post. She posed with Linda in the first photo and shared a group snap alongside her husband, Joe Manganiello, and other guests.

In the caption, she wrote, “Congratulations @beverlyhillsorganizer !! We luv u Linda!❤️❤️❤️ 👰‍♀️👰‍♀️👰‍♀️.”

Sofia Vergara releases her spring collection for Walmart

The America’s Got Talent judge released her spring collection at Walmart and shared some behind-the-scenes clips of her photoshoot.

In a new video, the Colombian Hollywood star flashed a huge smile as she posed in a series of stunning dresses to promote her collection.

In the caption of the IG share, she wrote, “Surprise! 🌷🌿My Spring collection exclusively at @walmart is out today! It is full of colorful surprises! 🥰Tag me so i can see you in it! 😘”

Sofia shared an additional clip modeling outfits from her chic collection and let her followers know they are available to purchase.

“Pop into Spring!! 🌷 My new collection available now at @walmart 😘,” she wrote.

In the video, the actress let her brunette locks loose and wore a robe.

Then, with clever editing, she threw her outfit on the floor before she twirled in a figure-hugging dress in a cute promo.

Sofia Vergara models Foster Grant eyewear

Sofia posed for a car selfie in promotion of Foster Grant eyewear.

In the caption, she wrote, “Sunday funday in LA con my new @fostergrant 😎😎.”

She flashed a soft smile in the first photo, looking away from the camera.

In the second snap, she showed the stylish sunglasses in another selfie and shared a third photo of walking in the sunshades in a casual outfit.