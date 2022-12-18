Sofia Vergara is stunning in pink spandex as she promotes sales for Sofia Jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara showed she knew how to promote her brand in a stunning share that featured her killer curves and fashionable style.

The Modern Family actress chose one of her favorite prints, leopard, rocking a head-to-toe pink ensemble with the wild pattern featured prominently.

Sofia’s 27.4 million Instagram followers were the lucky recipients of the sultry share.

She used her Instagram Stories to promote a holiday sale that fans could take advantage of featuring her Sofia Jeans Walmart line.

The America’s Got Talent judge struck a pose against a dark pink background, facing her side to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Colombian-born beauty smiled slightly with her luscious light brown locks cascading in waves down her back.

Sofia Vergara stuns in Sofia Jeans activewear

Sofia donned soft-glam makeup with a matte lip, lined eyes, and a dewy glow.

The actress looked fun and fit, her arms inside her sweatshirt and her hips pivoted.

Sofia provided more information in the white text next to her image, explaining that she was wearing an activewear favorite by Sofia Jeans.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She completed the look with simple black sneakers, keeping with the fitness theme.

Sofia rocked the Sofia Active Women’s High Waist Studio Leggings with a retail price tag of $28. The leggings also come in a white or blue leopard print for those who love animal prints. More conservative fashionistas may opt for solid colors, like light blue and navy.

Fans can purchase Sofia’s beautiful look at Walmart. Sofia chose the retail giant to distribute her clothing because of the incomparable value she can provide by selling her fashion there.

Sofia Vergara teams up with Walmart for Sofia Jeans

Sofia teamed up with Walmart in 2019, and it has been smooth sailing ever since.

The businesswoman started with jeans but quickly branched out to home decor and intimates.

When she started the line, she explained her reasoning for selecting Walmart.

Sofia told Pop Sugar, “I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women. I like buying clothes, and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy.”

Sofia continued, “I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns.”

Sofia fans can check out her designs at their local Walmart or on the website.