Sofia Vergara goes glam for trip to Walmart headquarters

Sofia Vergara looked stunning for a trip to Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara traveled to Bentonville, Arkansas, in style to explore the Walmart headquarters.

It isn’t surprising that the 50-year-old actress and model would head to Bentonville for a work trip. She has partnered with the company for years now and boasts several collections with them.

While it was a work trip, she did manage to get some sightseeing in. Plus, she stopped for a quick bite to eat in-between stops.

She snapped a selfie of herself at Bentonville Taco and Tamale Co, which is a little Tex-Mex restaurant just a few blocks away from The Walmart Museum.

Vergara was all glammed up for the stop as she posed beneath a sign in the restaurant that joked about having pumpkin spice tacos. She looked stunning as she smoldered at the camera with her makeup done beautifully.

She had her brunette hair styled into subtle waves and parted in the middle and wore a gorgeous formfitting long-sleeve black dress.

Sofia Vergara documented Walmart trip

The glamorous selfie was just Vergara’s latest update on her Walmart trip. She has been keeping her followers up to speed on all of her doings for the duration of the trip.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She started documenting her trip on the flight to Bentonville. She shared a short video with her fans of herself sitting on the plane.

Vergara was packed a ready to go as she sat with a large yellow handbag and a Christian Dior bag next to her. She kicked out a foot at the camera to show off her yellow high-heeled pumps that matched her bags perfectly.

She also shared with viewers the hotel she was staying at which, for some inexplicable reason, gave her a large green penguin statue.

In another post, she got into some shenanigans at the Walmart Supercenter by trying to pose as one of the displays.

Most recently she marked her trip to the very first Walmart store ever opened, though it is now home to The Walmart Museum instead of a grocery store.

Based on her posts, her trip seems to have been a success, filled with a nice balance of work and fun.

Vergara’s partnership with Walmart

While Vergara is still currently serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent, she has been working with Walmart on the side since 2019. Her partnership started with the launch of her Walmart clothing line, Sofia Jeans.

However, the brand quickly grew from selling comfy jeans to including all sorts of clothing. Many of the dresses under the Sofia Jeans brand are stunning.

In 2021, she shared an example of the elegant outfits in her Walmart collection by modeling a gorgeous black and purple dress with a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, she has also launched a furniture collection under the name Sofia Home. The exclusive collection is comprised largely of home décors such as cutlery, bedding, dinnerware, and candles.

Vergara has also used Instagram to promote her Sofia Home collection. Recently, she shared a video of a table set with her Sofia Home items, and it looked like the perfect set-up for the upcoming holidays.

Vergara’s partnership with Walmart has been very fruitful and it seems to still be thriving as she headed out to Bentonville on a work trip for the company.