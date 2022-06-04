Sofia Vergara goes buns out with bikini rear view

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sofia Vergara has been showing off her sensational swimsuit figure as she throws it back to Greece. The 49-year-old sitcom star and reality judge made headlines last week for taking fans on a trip down memory lane as she longed for summer, and a story posted to her Instagram added to the pile of bikini shots.

Posting for her 25 million+ Instagram followers, the Colombian-born sensation thrilled her fans with a bikini and sheer skirt look, also offering a view of her toned backside.

Sofia Vergara stuns with bikini throwback

Posing with a fun smile and by a doorway overlooking old stacked stone and greenery, Sofia threw out her famous figure while in a chill moment.

Drawing attention to her trim figure as she wore a strappy red bikini, Vergara made it buns out as she wore tiny briefs, also covering up a little via a net-effect and sheer white skirt.

Flaunting her beach-ready body, the America’s Got Talent judge turned her head to the right while grinning, writing:

“#tbt Greece.”

Sofia Vergara posing in a bikini and skirt. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Anyone missing Sofia’s recent swimsuit action only needs to hop over to her social media, where Memorial Day brought out the zebra prints as Sofia posed from her pool and with her sizzling curves on show. The fiery Latina shouted out the annual calendar event with a slight promo edge – she shouted out the Foster Grant eyewear brand she boasts collections with.

Posing in red-rimmed shades and hoop earrings, Sofia wrote: “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe❤️🇺🇸.”

It was a double dose of brand shout-outs earlier in May, though, this as Sofia posed in a jaw-dropping leopard-print swimsuit from the Dolce & Gabbana brand she fronts. Here, again, the actress name-dropped Foster Grant.

Sofia Vergara still fronting Dolce & Gabbana

Vergara told fans: “Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳 solecito🌞🌞.” The star began her deal with Italy luxury label D&G back in 2020, where gorgeous ocean-set photos saw her promoting the Devotion bag.

“I’m so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag! This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I [heart] U D&G!! #ad #DolceGabbana #MadeInItaly #DGFamily,” she wrote.

Also boasting a deal with D&G is the Kardashian-Jenner family – 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent Portofino, Italy wedding was entirely sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana.