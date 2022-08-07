Sofia Vergara goes braless under Miami sun

Sofia Vergara brought the heat to Miami as the Colombian native posed on a balcony overlooking the water.

Sofia has posted all weekend as she celebrated love with her family and friends in Florida.

For her latest share, Sofia went into selfie mode with her reflection visible in her sunglass lenses.

Her shades featured an animal print frame and oval-shaped lenses.

She rocked a spaghetti strap tie-dye dress in blue, white, and dark brown as she appeared braless.

Sofia’s light blonde hair blew in the wind with loose waves in a center part. Her lips were parted slightly as she pouted for the camera with her best model pose.

Sofia Vergara soaks up the sun in Miami after fun-filled weekend

Sofia wrote multiple red heart emojis and “U Miami” in the caption to indicate that she loved the Florida city.

Additionally, she wrote a Spanish caption that translated to “Nothing like waking up by the ocean.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind her was a stunning scene from her luxurious balcony. There were billowing clouds in the blue skies and waves breaking onto the white sand beach below.

Sofia shared another look at her outfit on her Instagram Stories, revealing a white patent leather Chanel bag.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She reposted a photo taken by a friend as she chowed down on food surrounded by family. Sofia took a bite of seasoned chicken, revealing a large diamond ring on her finger.

The spread was magnificent, with tortilla chips, chicken skewers, nachos, and paella. The table featured salt-rimmed blue glasses, which likely contained margaritas and ice water.

Sofia’s friend and fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum wrote in the comments section, “I am excited to see you on Tuesday.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

An eager fan hopped in the exchange and wrote, “Heidi, call me when y’all are on the way.”

Sofia responded to Heidi, “@heidiklum cant wait!!!!” with multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Sofia shared the photo with her 26.4 million Instagram followers and was rewarded with comments and likes.

Sofia Vergara celebrates an engagement party in Miami

The former Modern Family star has updated fans all weekend as she enjoyed the Miami heat with family. Sofia revealed in the caption that she was celebrating an engagement party with family.

She tagged numerous friends and family members, including her niece, Claudia Vergara, Rosa Vergara, and Veronica Vergara.

Her caption read, “Engagement partyyy Miami❤️❤️❤️.”

The lovely ladies wore bright colors and smiled after they enjoyed some food and drinks while celebrating love.