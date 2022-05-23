Sofia Vergara goes braless for spring wedding

Sofia Vergara in lace. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

After a weekend of sexy snaps that set pulses racing, Sofia Vergara shared braless photos in a lace dress at a wedding.

The Modern Family actress treated fans to a few shots from the event. Her 25.4 million followers got to see the bridal party and behind-the-scenes looks at the wedding. The wedding was a union of love between Sofia’s pals, one of whom was an executive for a Latin entertainment company.

Sofia wore head-to-toe designer duds in spring-themed attire and featured pink lace on her garments. She was sure to plug her partnership with Foster Grant in a selfie that revealed a snack table.

Sofia Vergara celebrates spring wedding with lace

Sofia posted pictures in a feminine lace dress that was strapless. Her long, light brown tresses were sleekly styled and fell past her shoulders.

Sofia shared a selfie where she wore shades and posed in front of an elaborate fruit table.

She wore sunglasses by Foster Grant, the company she has a deal with currently. Later, she removed her glasses to take pictures with the happy couple. Sofia wore Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana; she tagged the brands in her Instagram story.

Sofia completed the look with shoes by Aquazurra.

She wrote in one caption, “Spring wedding,” and included pink flower emojis that matched her ensemble.

Sofia also extended well-wishes to the newly-married couple in the caption. She wrote, “Congratulations Alex and David!!!”

Finally, she tagged the bride, Alex Bort, an executive at Latin World Entertainment.

It looked like the perfect day for a wedding with blue skies and sunny weather.

Sofia Vergara’s next appearance is on America’s Got Talent

Fans of the NBC show America’s Got Talent can rejoice because the show returns at the end of the month. Sofia returns to the show, along with familiar faces Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews.

Sofia and Heidi have both posted photos as they appeared to have a good time filming auditions for the show. The cast has tried to garner excitement for AGT with social media posts and interviews.

In one interview in particular, which featured Heidi, she shared a little bit too much information.

Heidi explained in a sneak peek with Terry Crews just how excited she was. The sound bite was part of a promotion for Season 17 and the excitement to come.

Heidi exclaimed, “I feel like the people on the stage are a little more nervous. I know exactly what that’s like. I sometimes wanna wear a diaper cause I’m so nervous I might poop myself.”

America’s Got Talent returns Tuesday, May 31st, on NBC.