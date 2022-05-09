Sofia Vergara gets it from her mama in tight jeans

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sofia Vergara is showing she 100% gets it from her mama, this as she marks Mother’s Day 2022. The sitcom star and reality judge took to Instagram over the weekend to honor the mom-centric calendar date, posting street shots of herself and mother Margarita Vergara Dávila de Vergara, plus her cousins.

Posting for her 25 million+ followers, the Modern Family actress paid tribute to her mom in her native Spanish, with photos showing a twinning denim look.

Sofia Vergara stuns in tight jeans to honor her mom

Sofia’s mother, who raised the actress in her native Colombia, was the focal point as the gallery showed tender mom-and-daughter throwbacks.

In the opening photo, Vergara was seen enjoying a takeout coffee in a city area and showing off her curves in a tight black top paired with blue jeans as her mother wore a similar skirt look. Turns out, it was a full girl gang outing, with a swipe right showing a total of five females strutting a city street.

Taking to her caption, the America’s Got Talent face wrote: “Feliz dia a de las madres mami! Feliz dia de las madres a mis bellas primas!!”

The Spanish translates to: “Happy Mothers Day, mommmy! Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful cousins!”

Sofia is herself a mother, having welcomed son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara aged just 19 – she was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993.

“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny, and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile,” she told People. “Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding,” Sofia added.

Sofia Vergara opens up on becoming a mother at 19

Per Red Book Mag, the Latina has also stated: “When I had Manolo, I was 19, and I had the energy for everything. My boyfriend now wants to have kids, and I don’t even want to think about it. I would have to get into that mindset again, the waking up early. And Latin people are so attached to family, so it’s not like you can really say, ‘Oh, it’s college time — go.’” At the time, Vergara was still dating Nick Loeb. She is now married to Joe Manganiello, with the two going steady since their 2015 wedding.

Also marking Mother’s Day on Instagram this year have been talk show host Kelly Ripa, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, plus reality star Savannah Chrisley.