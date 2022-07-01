Sofia Vergara flaunts hot summer swimsuit body

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sofia Vergara is peeping her hot summer swimsuit body in a quick Instagram Story showing what she’s been up to.

The Modern family alum, 49, continues her ongoing role on America’s Got Talent, but she’s got something else up her sleeve, and it looks like the perks of the job involve lounging around in swimwear.

Sofia Vergara in swimsuit while filming new Netflix series

On Thursday, Sofia updated for her 25 million+ Instagram followers, sharing BTS shoot scenes from Netflix’s upcoming Griselda series.

After telling fans: “It’s a wrap! 🎬6 months with the most amazing group of people. Gracias to ALL of you!!The whole cast and crew! It wouldn’t have being the same without all of u. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #griselda,” Sofia shared video footage showing her on a lounger and chilling on a sunny terrace while reading and showing off her hourglass figure in a floral-print swimsuit – a giant hat added mystery.

Sofia was filmed via professional screens shooting her and a costar, writing: “Set life.”

The Colombian-born sensation will star as Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited series initially announced in November 2021.

Sofia had shouted out the series back in January, telling fans:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Griselda Week 1!🎬This has been a passion project of mine for many years! So happy for being able to be a part of creating all of these job opportunities for latino actors and for me to FINALLY be able to work alongside an incredible Latin American cast and director! To bring this story to life is a dream come true! Gracias a todos por estar aqui!” The series will follow the life of Griselda Blanco and her rise to becoming one of the pivotal members of the Medellin Cartel in the 1980s Miami Drug War. Griselda is based on a true story – former trafficker Blanco died in 2012 after she was murdered aged 69.

Sofia Vergara landing major gigs amid Modern Family’s end

Sofia has had one of the easiest career transitions seen in a while when it comes to Hollywood faces.

In April 2020, she and her costars said goodbye to the ABC sitcom Modern Family. Not long after, Vergara landed her judging role on America’s Got Talent. The mom of one also juggles her on-screen career with designing for her Walmart denim and clothing line, plus her eyewear collabs with popular retailer Foster Grant. Sofia has also been repping various brands, not limited to Ritz crackers and luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana.