Sofia Vergara flaunts hot bikini body in her kitchen

Sofia Vergara is back to work after the Fourth of July, a weekend that brought a wave of pool action as the 49-year-old celebrated the annual calendar date.

The Modern Family alum’s 25 million+ Instagram followers were treated to an inflatable bull ride throwback, an up-to-date alternative, plus a selfie showing her in her bikini top and from the kitchen of her L.A. home.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in holiday weekend bikini look

Posting a quick snap to her Stories at the start of the week, Sofia sent out her signature curves and a bright color palette as she modeled a strapless and bandeau-style bikini top in red, one she paired with chic, wide-legged pants.

The former ABC star showed off her flat stomach and slender shoulders as she rocked straightened locks, with fans also seeing her swish and country-chic interiors.

Adding in a U.S. flag cake slice (digitally), Sofia wrote:

“Casual 4th at hm.”

Fans got something a little less casual on Sofia’s main feed, though. The actress chose a skintight and plunging white swimsuit to share her inflatable bull ride throwback, one showing her straddling the blow-up before falling right off and splashing around her outdoor pool.

“4th of july summer #tb,” Sofia wrote. A staggering 5 million+ views have now been clocked. Vergara is, of course, no stranger to swimwear, having kicked off her career as a ’90s model when she first moved to the U.S.

“I was born in my little push-up bra,” Sofia jokingly told The Independent. “For me sexy is something that I never really thought about until I moved to the United States, because in Latin America, everybody goes to the beach with a G-string and you are always in high heels and make-up. It’s just our day-to-day thing.”

Sofia Vergara more popular than ever with AGT

In April 2020, Sofia ended her sitcom days as Modern Family ended. Her job transition was smooth, though, as she landed a prestigious judging role on America’s Got Talent. Speaking of her pandemic gig on The Daily Pop, the Colombian-born sensation revealed:

“It was kind of strange for me to start a new job because it was something I was not used to at all,” she said, adding, “But, the moment I got there, everybody was so nice to me. Everybody, you know… I loved being there. I enjoyed being there. So, it was easy.”

“I felt like I was part of the family and then I was very surprised and very happy that we have been able to get away with finishing the season,” she continued.