Sofia Vergara flaunts braless curves in weekend sundress

Sofia Vergara is stunning as she flaunts her signature curves and impeccable sense of style.

The Modern Family actress, 50, looked closer to 40 as she snapped an outdoor selfie last weekend, posting for her 26 million+ Instagram followers and showing off a very stylish sundress.

Sofia, who fronts the luxury label Dolce & Gabbana, was flaunting her figure in a look that might just have been from the Italian designer – either way, she looked sensational.

Opting for summery citrus colors, Sofia snapped herself close up and smiled, tastefully highlighting her assets while in her spaghetti-strap dress and going braless.

The America’s Got Talent judge, who adores a floral print, had gone for leafy floral themes in her fitted dress, wearing her long locks down and a low-key face of matte makeup. Posing from an outdoor path and with a male behind her, the actress added a sunshine icon sipping from a cup as her caption.

Sofia Vergara running her own style show with Walmart

Sofia is enjoying immense career success off-screen – she has many strings to her bow. Alongside designing eyewear with Foster Grant, she’s also busy dropping new merch via her Walmart clothing collections – the denims are the most popular, but Sofia also retails cute dresses, activewear, underwear, and more.

“Nowadays with social media, we know what people want. Before, we didn’t know that women of big sizes or small sizes had a problem finding options that were fashionable,” the Colombian-born star told Hello Giggles.

Sofia added: “I’ve always wanted to work with Walmart and wanted to be a part of what they’re doing. I also knew that they wanted to make internet sales an important part of the business, and I thought that was so much fun because I am a big online buyer.”

Sofia Vergara sizzles in her brand’s lingerie

In May, Sofia thrilled fans by posing in black lingerie from her Sofia’s Intimates line, also retailed with giant Walmart.

Posing against a pink backdrop, the A-Lister flaunted her sizzling curves, with the post now topping 470,000 likes. Noting the attractive price point across her range, Sofia also told Hello Giggles.

“Walmart targets the people who I want to target, which are real people who don’t spend $300 on a pair of jeans.” She’s even been spotted showing up to AGT rehearsals in a $27 pair of her own denims.