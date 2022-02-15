Sofia Vergara declares ‘you r mine’ in sweet photo with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello took to Instagram to show their love for each other this Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello let the world know that they’re still in love with each other this Valentine’s Day with sweet posts to each other.

Sofia took to her own Instagram account to share a photo of the pair where she appears to be looking lovingly at Joe while he’s talking.

The actress captioned the post, “Happy ❤️day to the hottest Valentine 🔥🔥🔥you r mine.” For some, the sweet post is setting the standard for couple goals.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello share sweet Valentine’s Day posts

Much of Sofia’s Instagram feed is cheeky throwback photos or even the occasional nearly-nude post, but the star took Valentine’s Day to show appreciation for Joe Manganiello.

She and Joe have been married since 2015 and their romance is still holding strong.

Fans aren’t sure if Sofia bought Joe a Valentine’s gift this year, but for many, having Sofia Vergara look at them the way she looks at Joe would be enough of a gift for any holiday.

Sofia isn’t the only one that made a sweet post for the holiday. Joe made his own post as well, showing a photo from their wedding and a large bouquet of flowers that appear to be for Sofia.

Joe wrote, “My Valentine… I love you so much!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 ” to Sofia for the romantic day. The two gaze at each other lovingly in their wedding photo, Sofia sharing a similar expression in her own Valentine’s post.

Their photos gained a lot of attention from fans who left many positive comments for the couple.

Fans react to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Valentine’s Day posts

The comments on Sofia Vergara’s Instagram post are full of heart and fire emojis. One Instagram user simply commented “#couplegoals❤ 🙌🙏” while others left more heartfelt comments.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Others wrote, “he’s your person, you’re perfect together!”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “Y’all are so beautiful ❤️ Inside and out😊”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The comment section on Joe’s post was similar and full of several heart emojis.

One of the top comments says, “The best couple ever. Be happy”

Pic credit: @joemanganiello/Instagram

Others commented compliments such as, “Gorgeous couple!,” “Beautiful,” and “You guys are gorgeous together.”

Pic credit: @joemanganiello/Instagram

The pair took to Instagram to show their love for each other, and fans love being able to see it. Although fans didn’t see a classic Sofia Vergara bikini photo, her loving post was met positively all the same.