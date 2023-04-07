Sofia Vergara is back and was more beautiful than ever as she prepared for another exciting night of America’s Got Talent auditions.

NBC’s hit television series, America’s Got Talent, is now on its 18th season with even more impressive talents and skill sets than ever before.

More so, the same four judges; Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and course, Sofia Vergara, are all back and ready to go for their eighth day of auditions.

Fans have been happily following along vicariously through Sofia’s numerous social posts, specifically her Instagram account.

The model has remained highly active on her Instagram, where she loves sharing her jaw-dropping outfits before every audition.

In her latest IG post, the 50-year-old beauty did just that while her good friend Heidi even popped into the picture next to her.

Sofia Vergara is dazzling in her beautiful ensemble for another night of AGT auditions

For this incredible shot, Sofia happily snapped a selfie right before AGT aired another night of auditions.

For her outfit, the actress rocked a gorgeous diamond ensemble while she effortlessly glistened and glowed from the lights above her.

Sofia sported a diamond-embellished dress that featured a bustier-like top half. The jewels featured a variety of sparkling quartz and a sea of various blue hues.

She coordinated the dress with a whole arrangement of matching accessories. The Modern Family actress wore a pair of matching diamond earrings that elegantly hung from her ears, a couple of bedazzled bracelets, and a matching chunky ring.

As expected, Sofia even coordinated her makeup with her outfit. Her makeup included a smokey blue hue across her eyelids and some blush and bronzer across her cheeks. She added a nice shade of pink across her lips while her skin was beautifully glowing.

To complete the shot, Heidi Klum made a slight appearance in the selfie as she popped her head in at the bottom left-hand corner while sticking her tongue out.

The post was captioned, “8th day of #agt auditions and it’s getting crazier and crazier!!⭐️⭐️⭐️ @nicolerosejewelry.”

Sofia Vergara launches her new spring collection at Walmart

When Sofia isn’t being consumed by her role as a judge on AGT, the actress is instead finding ways to expand her creative endeavors.

Last year, the Columbian beauty announced that she would be partnering up with Walmart to release a new line of beautiful, one-of-a-kind clothing, and of course, all the pieces would be listed at an affordable price.

More so, Sofia shocked fans when she not only released an extensive line of clothing but also released a whole variety of accessories and some must-have home essentials.

In more recent months, the successful celeb excitedly announced that she’d just launched her new Sofia Vergara Spring Collection.

This spring collection stands out from the rest of the collections, given the fact that there are a bunch of brand-new designs and colors that are all geared toward a chic spring vibe.

Furthermore, the actress released a variety of new spring-themed dresses, blouses, athletic wear, and even an assortment of lingerie and intimates.

In a recent IG post, Sofia was captured posing in the mirror as she modeled one of the new dresses that would be a part of the collection.

The actress donned a low-cut black dress that featured a variety of pretty-colored flowers.

Per usual, the beloved model completely executed this look with absolute ease and elegance as she happily promoted her new line of clothing.

She captioned the post, “Yesterday arriving to set in one of my favorite Sofia for @walmartfashion dresses. Spring is here!!!!🌺🌺🌺.”

Interested fans can now shop the full collection online exclusively through Walmart’s website or can check out their selection at select local stores.