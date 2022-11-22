Sofia Vergara is promoting one of her Walmart lines, Sofia Home, as she tries her hand at domestic life in a curve-hugging ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara showed off her domestic side as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, but in a recent post, the actress tried her hand at the event hosting with what looked like great results.

The Colombian beauty took to her Instagram, where she has amassed 27.2 million followers, to share some items from her home goods collection.

Sofia served looks while she served Thanksgiving dinner and promoted Sofia Home, showing off her hostess skills.

Sofia dressed to impress with a gorgeous Merlot-colored gown as she perfected the holiday spread.

Sofia has frequently updated fans on her daily life and business ventures, including her newest post, which was no exception.

The video started in a beautiful dining room with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The camera focused on the white granite table, lined with dishes filled with food and golden placemats underneath the white serving bowls.

Sofia Vergara stuns for Sofia Home shoot

An arm reached into the frame to place down a bowl of food as Sofia stepped into the frame and set the luxurious table. She wore a deep-red, skintight gown with a scoop neck that allowed her Sofia Jewelry to show.

The form-fitting dress featured a maxi hem and 3/4 length sleeves. Sofia continued her dinner preparations, placing serving spoons in the bowls and straightening the arrangement.

Sofia rocked a golden chain necklace she had previously unveiled on her social media.

Next, the video zoomed in on all the mouthwatering food items, and cranberries and green bean casserole were on the menu.

There were gorgeous floral arrangements, including roses and tulips in vibrant shades of red and purple. Gold candleholders and two desserts were near the floral arrangements: one cake and one pie.

Sofia chose the Black Eyed Peas and Anitta song, Simply The Best, to serve as the background music for the festive share.

Sofia’s caption read, “Nothing better than the holidays! 😍 Using my Sofia Home collection!”

Sofia has shown her entrepreneurial skills, continuing to promote her ventures.

Sofia Vergara’s Sofia Home Walmart line

Sofia Vergara started her line with Walmart in 2019 and hasn’t stopped since.

Although she began with denim and Sofia Jeans, Sofia quickly expanded her brand to include loungewear, intimates, and home goods.

As Sofia told Pop Sugar, she collaborated with Walmart to make fashionable products accessible to the masses.

Sofia’s Sofia Home line has everything from bedding to dishes, as she showed in the video above.

Fans can purchase products from Sofia’s growing empire at Walmart.