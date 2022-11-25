Sofia Vergara celebrated her seventh anniversary with husband Joe Manganiello and she kept the spice alive with a date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara showed how she kept the passion alive with her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, as the lovebirds celebrated their seventh anniversary, and the actress dressed up for the occasion.

The Modern Family alum enjoyed a romantic date night with her man, where the two were snapped by paparazzi while celebrating their ongoing love. Before her date night, Sofia was sure to snap a selfie in a mirror, and she looked fabulous.

She posted the date night look on her Instagram Stories for the enjoyment of her 27.3 million followers on the platform.

The Colombian-born beauty rocked a skintight black dress with long sleeves and a short hem. The black fabric hugged Sofia’s famous curves and fit the actress like a glove. She paired the dress with semi-sheer black tights, which highlighted her killer legs.

Sofia’s light brown hair was in a center part with soft waves at the ends. Her plump pout featured a berry-colored lip stain as she struck a pose with her phone in hand.

Behind Sofia was the beautiful centerpiece that she previously showed in a video for Sofia Home for Walmart. The centerpiece included autumn-colored floral arrangements in varying sizes. Sofia has been extending her growing empire with different lines of products at the retail giant.

But Sofia put business to the side to enjoy a romantic night with Joe at a swanky Los Angeles eatery.

Photographers spotted the duo at Giorgio Baldi, a Santa Monica favorite eatery of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s relationship

Sofia and Joe first met at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, thanks to Sofia’s Modern Family costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Sofia was engaged to actor Nick Loeb at the time, but that relationship didn’t last.

As PEOPLE reported, the two were officially dating just three months later.

By the end of the year, Joe proposed to Sofia, and they got married in November 2015, a little more than one year after the first meeting.

And Joe may have influenced Sofia’s workout habits because around the time the two began dating–the actress started working out more often.

Sofia Vergara’s workout routine and inspiration

Sofia graced the cover of Shape magazine, where she discussed her workout habits. She told Shape via PEOPLE that Julie Bowen inspired her to become passionate about fitness.

Sofia shared, “I hit 40, and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

Sofia continued, “Being around Julie and seeing how motivated she is … I started to think more about it.”

Sofia recently turned 50 years old, and the actress looks better than ever.