Sofia Vergara braless on 50th birthday with massive cake

Sofia Vergara takes a selfie. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is officially 50 years old, but she doesn’t look a day over 40.

The Modern Family alum today posted a slew of photos to her Instagram, delighting her 26 million followers and inviting them to join her on her big day.

Sofia Vergara wows in braless dress with poolside cake

Marking the big FIVE-OH from her luxurious L.A. mansion, Sofia sizzled in a plunging, printed, and classy dress in red and white.

Leaving little to the imagination as she posed amid decorations, with family and friends, plus with her massive birthday cake, the America’s Got Talent judge thrilled her fans while smiling and gazing down at the big treat.

Showing off her curves as she sat poolside and backed by cute white parasols, the Colombian-born sensation wore her long locks down and a little curled, with a full face of makeup accentuating her features.

Fans saw a coconut-dusted and frosted white cake with two candles reading “50” – next to it, a more traditional-looking circular cake afforded a homemade feel.

Letting the photo do the talking, Sofia dropped only three cake emoji for her caption. A swipe right, meanwhile, brought selfies as the actress celebrated her special day with her nearest and dearest – son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara was included in the gallery, one gaining over 800,000 likes in 18 hours.

Also shared was a casual table shot of the Dolce & Gabbana ambassador enjoying her birthday lunch. Here, she posed with one hand on her hip and in shades while flaunting a gifted bottle of wine – “50 still fabulous” was written across the bottle. “Pre bday lunch with my family,” Sofia wrote, adding even more cake emoji.

Sofia now joins the long list of age-defying celebrities looking far younger than their years. She joins the likes of 51-year-old Kelly Ripa, 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez, and 45-year-old Kerry Washington.

Sofia Vergara doesn’t believe in ‘fixing’ getting older

“I believe, more than fixing anything, in preventing. Once you get the wrinkle, once you get the sagging neck, that’s it. There’s no cream that is going to fix you. So, prevention, prevention, prevention!” Sofia told New Beauty back in 2014.

Five years later, and addressing her curvy physique, the former sitcom star told Who What Wear: “Because of my body type, I’ve never been able to be a true “fashion girl.” Not everything goes well with my body type, and I’d rather look well than be trendy. So I just stick with the things that I know work for me.”