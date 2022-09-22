Sofia Vergara and niece dance in swimwear for birthday celebrations

Sofia Vergara is dancing on a boat in Miami with her niece, Claudia Vergara. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara and her niece, Claudia Vergara, are dancing on a boat as they celebrate Claudia’s dirty thirty in style.

While Sofia’s niece has celebrated her birthday for a few days now, Sofia just got into town after engaging in some festivities of her own. Sofia’s only son and Claudia’s cousin, Manolo, just turned 31 last week.

In addition to celebrating Manolo’s birthday, Sofia celebrated the end of summer, a few days early, in a skin-baring white bikini.

Sofia reunited with Claudia, and all eyes were on the birthday girl and her aunt as the ladies danced on a boat.

The Modern Family alum shared videos and pictures from the boat day and birthday celebrations for her 26.8 million followers.

The gang took Miami in style, with boats and bikinis featured prominently.

Sofia Vergara helps niece Claudia Vergara celebrate ‘dirty thirty’

Sofia’s niece wore a multi-color bikini with geometric shapes. She sported a green and white zebra sarong and danced on a boat with the Miami skyline in the background.

Sofia rocked a gorgeous blue and white sundress with ruffling around the edges and spaghetti straps. She grabbed the camera and went into selfie mode for a family shot on the water.

Sofia and Claudia rocked their light brown hair in center parts with loose waves.

One photo featured Sofia and her son Manolo in captains hats while Claudia rocked a sailor hat.

Sofia also shared a stunning and unique balloon arrangement featuring the number “30” in brown balloons with roses.

Family is very important to the Colombian native, who moved to Miami as a single mother with her son, years ago.

Sofia Vergara moved to Miami as single mother

Sofia’s journey from Colombia to the States was a true success story, featuring a lot of hard work. She revealed to Coveteur that her dream was to support her family and her son.

Sofia shared, “I wanted, also, to have the power to help my family in Colombia, because it’s Colombia, and I was living in the United States, so I needed to help them.”

Sofia continued, “Money gave me a lot of power, money gave me independence, money made me feel good about myself, and I know how important it is. So that’s what I want women to know—if you are able to control a little bit of money, and power yourself with it, you can do a lot of good things for you and your family.”

Sofia made her dream a reality and moved much of her family to Miami.