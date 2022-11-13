Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara were reunited in a shot that is sure to bring nostalgia to Modern Family fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith /Featureflash

Claire Dunphy and Gloria Pritchett had a major reunion over the weekend as actresses Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara reunited at an event in Los Angeles.

Sofia posted the photos on her Instagram, to the delight of her 27.2 million followers on the platform.

Sofia and Julie were on hand for last night’s Baby2Baby event, which turned out to be a star-studded celebration.

Other famous faces at the event included Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, and Jessica Alba. The event’s purpose was to raise money for Baby2Baby, an organization seeking to provide diapers, clothing, and basic necessities for impoverished children.

The actresses dressed in black-tie attire looked incredible as they posed for a picture together.

Sofia was a vision in a custom Laura Basci dress, which has been one of her go-to designers throughout the years. Sofia also wore Laura Basci to The Emmys in September with a yellow dress that was the talk of the town.

Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen stun at Baby2Baby

The America’s Got Talent judge went braless in the black gown, which was strapless with a plunging neckline. She donned a matte lip and smoky eyes with loose waves in her hair.

Meanwhile, Julie rocked a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress with an asymmetrical design featuring one strapless side. The bodice had light green tulle that wrapped around Julie’s tiny waist. The green material bunched up on one shoulder, an over-the-top look with fabric cascading down the side. The gown was black from the waist down with a floor-length hem.

Julie wore her hair in a center part with a low bun and statement earrings.

Sofia’s caption read, “Is it cocktail @itsjuliebowen ??😘🤣🤣🤣.”

The photo was well-received, with 379k likes and counting.

Although Modern Family ended in 2020, Sofia and Julie have kept busy with their growing empires. While Sofia released a few more clothing lines with Walmart and hosted America’s Got Talent, Julie took another route.

Julie Bowen’s new podcast Quitters

At the beginning of the year, Julie started a new business venture with a podcast, Quitters. She teamed up with award-winning writer Chad Sanders to create the podcast, which began its second season in September.

Julie has enlisted the help of some famous friends, including former Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, and Sarah Hyland.

Julie, Chad, and their guests discuss real-life experiences, trials, and tribulations each week.

Fans can check out Quitters on Spotify for new episodes.