Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum posed together in a classic prom style, and they both looked incredible.

Heidi was stunning in a strapless dress that featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her tall black boots that went all the way above her knees. The black and blue plaid dress highlighted her radiant skin and complexion.

Heidi’s long blonde locks with bangs framed her face perfectly as they cascaded over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely, with dark liner, lashes, and eyeshadow.

Sofia rocked a strapless black dress that hugged her body and showed off her amazing curves. She enhanced the look further with a silver necklace that held a large pendant.

Sofia’s long brunette hair was left loose and straightened so that her gorgeous locks fell in front of her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful with dark liner, rosy cheeks, and plum lips.

Together they struck the classic prom pose, with Sofia hugging Heidi from behind. Sofia hilariously captioned her Instagram Story, “We have our Prom night picture @heidiklum.”

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum stun in strapless dresses. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum shoot Germany’s Next Topmodel

Sofia and Heidi absolutely love spending time together, and their professional lives have also aligned. The two took a gorgeous selfie together in their downtime while shooting the reality TV show Germany’s Next Topmodel.

They wore the same stunning outfits that they rocked for their “prom picture,” and the new angle captured more of their beauty. Heidi flashed a brilliant smile, and Sofia smiled with her eyes into the camera with a strong and unwavering gaze.

Germany’s Next Top Model is hosted by Heidi and is based on the concept of the popular show America’s Next Top Model.

Sofia’s fans seemed to love seeing the behind-the-scenes selfie, as it earned over 125,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Sofia Vergara models Bellucci Jewelry

Sofia’s extreme success has led brands to want to partner with her, and she makes sure to choose the brands that will have her looking her finest.

She modeled Bellucci Jewelry, which had her shimmering with radiance. The jewelry included a crystal necklace and earrings that gave Sofia an extra air of elegance.

Her strapless black dress featured glittering rhinestones that perfectly paired with the jewelry.

Bellucci Jewelry sells a variety of high-end pieces that exude extravagance and fineness.

The beautiful look earned over 200,000 likes and was flooded with comments.