Sofia Richie stuns in leopard bikini on St. Tropez trip with fiance

Sofia Richie has been spending time in Saint-Tropez alongside her fiance Elliot Grainge. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Richie has been living her “French dream” on a recent Saint-Tropez trip with her new fiance.

The 23-year-old model has been known to share her recent endeavors with her 7.6 million Instagram followers over the years.

Along with becoming a recognizable social media personality, she also had an early “claim to fame” as the youngest daughter of well-known musician, Lionel Richie.

Most recently, Sofia has been spending time in the French Riviera’s coastal town with her fiance Elliot Grainge.

The couple first became “Instagram official” in April of 2021 and got engaged a year later.

After spending time on the Saint-Tropez streets, the two went to the town of Cap d’Antibes to explore their adventurous sides on some jet skis.

Sofia Richie rocked a tiny black-and-white bikini to jet ski

Sofia was seen rocking a cheeky bikini while seemingly spending time on a boat. Her bathing suit featured an intricate black-and-white, swirly pattern with convenient ties on both sides.

Sofia Richie getting ready to jet ski while in Cap d’Antibes. Pic credit: Backgrid

The model was also seen sporting a hot pink and black life vest overtop the suit, as she most likely geared up to head onto the water scooter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: Backgrid

Sofia also took to her Instagram to share some snaps of her own while on the luxurious Saint-Tropez trip.

The six-part photo carousel started off with a solo shot of Sofia rocking a brown and yellow, flowy dress. The rest of the pictures included a few scenic shots, a plate of breakfast food, and her and Elliot smiling side by side.

“A french dream🇫🇷,” she wrote in the caption.

Sofia Richie’s recent engagement to Elliot Grainge

In April of 2022, the influencer announced the news of her engagement to Elliot on social media. She shared a photo series in a tropical location that first showed the proposal scene — which included the couple surrounded by dimly lit candles and flower petals as Elliot was down on one knee.

The second photo showed the two sharing a kiss, while Sofia’s new ring was conveniently posed directly at the camera as she held onto Elliot’s face.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she wrote.

Elliot reciprocated the sentiment on his own page, which currently sports only four photos, with the caption, “She said yes ❤️❤️❤️.”

It seems as if there will be many more memories and tropical trips as these two lovebirds head into the next stage of their relationship.