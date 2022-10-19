Sofia shared some great pictures from her trip to France. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Sofia Richie wowed this week when she shared some pictures from a recent trip to France.

The 24-year-old model was in Paris for her bachelorette weekend ahead of her marriage to music executive Elliot Grainge.

Wearing a black strapless pantsuit, Sofia looked incredible as she added a black bag with a jeweled strap.

She wore her blonde tresses around her shoulders and added simple jewelry to complete the look.

In other pictures, Sofia wore a long zebra print coat, black boots, and large sunglasses as she carried a huge bouquet of flowers.

She then posed with guests, including friend and accessories brand owner Julianne Goldmark and her sister Nicole Richie — in some novelty bobbers for the occasion.

Socialite Nicole, 41, wore a blue dress with puff sleeves layered over a black high-necked top for the occasion. She stood with her little sister for one photo, who added a huge black coat to her get-up and held a pink balloon.

Sofia Richie continues her Bachelorette celebrations

Earlier in the week, Sofia shared more pictures from her time in Paris with her 7.8 million Instagram followers.

The social media star appeared to have the most amazing time in the French capital, as she enjoyed a variety of activities ahead of her wedding to Elliot, 28.

In one shot, Sofia posed on the balcony of her hotel room in a black dress with a sheer skirt and carried a gray bag.

Wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun, she also added a clip of the Eiffel Tower, showing its lights twinkling across the city.

The bachelorette party later donned masks of Elliot — who Sofia met when they were children before beginning a relationship in early 2021 — for a trip around Paris.

Having their picture taken beneath the famous landmark, the hilarious photo is sure to be one for Sofia’s memory book!

The group also enjoyed a workshop with the beauty house Chanel, where they appeared to make their own perfume.

Sofia Richie joins Nudestix

Aside from her exciting upcoming wedding plans, it was also recently announced that Sofia was to be the first ever Beauty Director of brand Nudestix.

The budding entrepreneur — whose father is singer Lionel Richie — revealed in an interview with New Beauty that the part of makeup and skincare which inspires her the most is after she grew up with acne.

“I was always really curious and determined to have clean and healthy skin,” she admitted.