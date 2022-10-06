Sofia Richie in tight gym shorts and t-shirt for spa session

Sofia Richie looks great after her spa session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Richie was pictured leaving a Beverly Hills spa wearing a loose tee, cycling shorts, and sneakers.

The model and socialite looked chilled after a relaxing session, wearing an oversized grey tee by Anine Bing sporting the slogan, “Los Angeles is a myth.”

She paired the t-shirt with tight black cycling shorts, sneakers, and white sports socks by the activewear brand Adanola.

Richie accessorized her sporty look with a baby pink baseball cap and gold-rimmed sunglasses. She carried a brown shoulder bag under one arm.

Her long blonde hair was pulled back in a messy knot at the back of her neck, with loose strands hanging down casually.

This looked like the perfect post-spa outfit, loose and comfortable!

Pic credit: Backgrid

Sofia Richie collabs with Nudestix

Sofia has recently announced her collaboration with eco-conscious makeup brand, Nudestix. She will be a “Nude Beauty Director” for the cruelty-free company, with a selection of her favorite products appearing on the Nudestix website.

She will also invest in the company and help with future product development and brand growth. Nudestix’ Co-Founder Taylor Frankel released a statement on the company’s website saying, “We are so excited to partner with Sofia Richie, as our Nude Beauty Director! Sofia perfectly embodies the NUDESTIX Nude Beauty ideals, as a natural minimalist, busy business woman, philanthropist and soon-to-be wife – our paths had crossed through her love for nude, easy-to-use, minimalist and high-performance products that are clean, vegan and sustainable.”

Of the collaboration, Sofia said, “I’m thrilled to join the NUDESTIX family and bring the brand into its next exciting stage of life. I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s practical yet powerful approach to beauty and skincare, so to be a part of a brand that I authentically use in my everyday life and be a part of its future development is exciting.”

Sofia Richie is glowing as she parties with her husband-to-be

Sofia has been looking very loved up lately. She shared a recent snap of her and her soon-to-be husband, Elliot Grainge, at a gig and had the biggest smile on her face. The pair, who have been together since April 2021 and engaged in Spring 2022, is said to be planning their wedding already.

A source close to Richie told Us Weekly that she wants “to get married next year” and has “started wedding planning and looking at locations.”

Watch this space for more wedding details!