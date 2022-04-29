Sofia Richie goes outdoors in a purple bra and underwear

Sofia Richie strips to underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Richie celebrated her engagement in a bra and underwear.

The newly-engaged model shared photos from her Hawaiian engagement, which featured a photo of her in her underwear outside.

Sofia posed with familiar faces as she celebrated life and her new title of fiancee.

Sofia Richie poses in her underwear after engagement news

Sofia Richie celebrated her engagement by getting undressed.

She posted photos in her purple underwear in front of a white flowering tree. Her purple bra and purple underwear each featured a light-colored bow.

Sofia stood on the pavement and looked off into the distance.

She wore huge, baggy white pants that fell to her hips, revealing her purple underwear. Her purple bra and underwear set matched the clip in her hair, which was in an updo. Sofia’s taut tummy was clearly visible in the outdoor display.

Sofia also shared some sweet pictures with her new fiance, Elliot Grainger. The model was sure to show off her sparkly engagement ring in the photos.

She was surrounded by familiar faces who helped her celebrate the next step in her life. Her big sister Nicole Richie also made an appearance in the vacation shots. Nicole posed while lounging on a couch with sunglasses on her face.

Sofia Richie gets engaged to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie’s engagement to now-fiance Elliot Grainge was a surprise to many people. Her comments section was full of congratulations and shock at the announcement. Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, the CEO and chairman of Universal Music Group.

Sofia previously dated The Kardashians star Scott Disick from 2017 to 2020. She began dating her brother Miles’ friend Elliot in 2021, and things moved fast because the two already knew each other.

Elliot proposed with a stunning emerald cut diamond in a Hollywood-worthy moment in California.

The blissful Sofia wrote in the caption, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

Lionel Richie talks about Sofia’s engagement

Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years, but only recently did the two start dating.

Proud dad Lionel Richie shared that Elliot was a “nervous wreck” before he popped the question. Lionel approved of this relationship, and he revealed to Access Hollywood that Elliot asked his permission. He said, “I thought he [Elliot] was going to pass out, but he survived it.”

He continued, “I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play; he was going to faint.”

Lionel said of the young lovers, “It was wonderful … they’re deeply in love, so all I can say is, that’s what you really want as a dad.”