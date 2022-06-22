Sofia Bevarly turns heads in stringy bra top

Sofia Bevarly has impressed more fans with her strong social media game. Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Influencer and bikini model Sofia Bevarly has been wowing fans and turning heads once again as she looks stunning in a stringy bra top.

Bevarly has been racking up the numbers on Instagram recently, and with her effortless style and fabulous looks, it’s very easy to see why.

Sofia Bevarly posed in a stunning black stringy bra top

The stylish model was back on Instagram over the weekend, where she posted a video showing off a sports hydration drink. In the vid, Sofia was sunning herself as she sat cross-legged in a super revealing black stringy bra which really accentuated her ample bosom.

She also wore a pair of blue and white patterned lounging pants, which featured elephants.

The video showed Bevarly stroking her long luscious hair before taking a drink and giving us a rear view as she walked away with a cheeky glance back to the camera.

Bevarly was musically accompanied by Bob Marley and The Wailers playing You Could Be Loved.

The influencer has now amassed an incredible 1.8 million followers, and this post had racked up nearly 50,000 likes at the time of writing.

Bevarly’s growing fanbase loves her Instagram posts, and this one was no different.

The comments section was full of emojis, mostly hearts, eyes for hearts, and fire. Fans also used words like “stunning” and “beautiful.”

It’s fair to say fans were really impressed with Sofia’s look.

Sofia Bevarly has super strong Instagram skills

Sofia Bevarly has been bossing Instagram recently with various shots and videos as she focuses on promoting energy drinks and loungewear.

The model loves a bikini and looks amazing in one, as a recent beach post proves. She was pictured in a beautiful, very tiny bikini while posing on the sand.

In the caption, Bevarly wrote: “I love the beach so much I might get a tattoo of it [crying with laughter emoji]” before asking her fans, “what do you guys think?”

Bevarly has also proved she’s got a fun, sophisticated side, too, as she’s posted pics in some stunning evening dresses as she drinks cocktails in a fancy-looking bar.

In one recent post, she showed pics of herself looking amazing, sipping drinks at a rooftop bar in downtown Miami. She captioned it: “Golden hour w/ a view.”

