Sofia Bevarly stuns in skimpy bikini for poolside mirror selfie

Sofia Bevarly looks fabulous in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has been wowing her fans again as she looked incredible in a skimpy bikini for a poolside mirror selfie.

The influencer and model is no stranger to a gorgeous bikini shot, and she clearly knows how to take an incredible pic. This Sunday, she put that knowledge to the test and shared a magnificent photo with her legion of followers.

Sofia posted two photos and a short video clip. Dressed in a floral patterned colorful two-piece bikini that showed off her breathtaking physique, the model snapped a pic of herself glaring seriously into a mirror, followed by another one of her showing a big cheesy grin.

In the quick video, she posed with her right arm up in the air and gave her hips a little shimmy.

There weren’t many accessories visible apart from a wristwatch, and her long brunette hair was long, wavy, and flowed over her shoulders.

In the caption, Sofia wished her fans a “Happy Sunday” and asked, “what are your goals for next week?”

Sofia didn’t geotag the post, but it appeared to be warm and sunny as she stood by the pool.

Sofia has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and always gets a ton of likes, and this post had picked up almost 80,000 likes by the time of writing.

The Miami based influencer has been traveling around Europe in the last couple of weeks, but she’s still found the time to post some wonderful pictures online.

Sofia Bevarly has been traveling Europe in some stunning outfits

Last week, Sofia was in Portugal and was apparently looking for some Port wine. She posted several shots of herself hanging out on a bench in an old town square. She was dressed in short denim Daisy Dukes and a tight-fitting grey crop top with spaghetti straps.

Sofia had a big smile on her face as she soaked up the sunshine in the square and admired some medieval-looking architecture.

She captioned the post, “Looking for all the canned port wine.”

This post also racked up 80,000 likes.

Sofia Bevarly rocked traditional Bavarian dress in Munich beer hall

In another post from a couple of weeks ago, Sofia was embracing the Bavarian beer culture in Munich, Germany. Dressed in traditional Bavarian costume, Sofia was all smiles as she rocked the beerhall girl look.

Her traditional checkered outfit had a seriously plunging neckline.

Sofia wrote “Prost” for the caption, which is German for cheers.

Sofia’s fans really loved this post giving her a massive 110,000 likes.