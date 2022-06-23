Sofia Bevarly stuns in backless dress with a rear view

Sofia Bevarly keeps wowing her fans with her social media posts. Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Influencer and model Sofia Bevarly is wowing fans again as she shows off her stunning good looks with a rear view in a gorgeous backless dress.

Bevarly has been showing just why she’s an up-and-coming star on Instagram with a wide variety of breathtaking pictures and videos, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

Sofia Bevarly wowed in figure-hugging gown

Sofia was out and about this week in Miami Beach, Florida, where she posted two images to her 1.8 million followers. She was dressed in a beautiful figure-hugging backless pastel greeny-blue dress.

The first pic gave fans a rear view as Sofia grabbed her hair, which she wore up; a slit in the dress revealed a bit of leg too.

The second shot showed Sofie facing forwards. She glanced down from the camera with a carefree hand in the sky. The backdrop featured luscious palm trees and somewhat dramatic-looking clouds.

The influencer posts a lot of stuff where she’s promoting various products such as lounge and swimwear or energy drinks. However, these shots appeared to be just for her, for fun. She captioned it with a simple, “Yo.”

Sofia’s post had picked up nearly 80,000 likes at the time of writing.

Her fans and fellow influencers were undoubtedly impressed with Sofia’s style. The comments under the post were full of praise and lots of heart-shaped and fire emojis.

Fellow Unruly branding influencer Hannah Palmer commented with three fire emojis. And Lauren Dascalo wrote, “so gorgeous.” Model Corin Clark joined in with, “In loveeee w you.” Meanwhile, model and Onlyfans star Amanda Trivizas called Sofia a “hottie.”

Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Earlier this week, Bevarly posted a video of herself looking absolutely stunning in a stringy black bra top. In the video, she was promoting an energy drink.

Sofia Bevarly is part of an up-and-coming band of female influencers

Bevarly is part of the LA-based Unruly branding agency, a primarily female-driven organization that has snapped up some exceptional talent. On their books are YouTuber Tana Mongeau, DJ Charly Jordan, models Abby Rao, Hannah Palmer, and of course, Bevarly.

Speaking to InTouch, Bevarly said of working with Unruly that “Knowing that the agency I work with is run by a majority of women is something I’m really proud to be on board with.”

She also stated that her industry is very male-dominated, which can lead to women “being taken advantage of and made to feel uncomfortable” But thankfully, she said many women are now stepping up and taking on the “leading role of this industry, we feel more empowered to do more with our brands.”