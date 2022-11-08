Sofia Bevarly takes a selfie on her way to the beach. Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Sofia Bevarly showed off her curves in a stunning daytime look while asking her followers if it was too soon for Christmas decorations.

The influencer and bikini model showed off her adorable ensemble in a mirror selfie.

She wore a light grey knitted crop top with denim shorts and had a mint green sweater tied around her waist.

She accessorized her look with a white wristwatch, green beaded bracelet, and black crossbody bag.

A pair of black sunglasses rested on top of her head, pushing her long straight hair away from her face.

Sofia posed for a photo in front of a blue couch and a glass coffee table where a small pumpkin rested.

Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

The influencer often shares stunning photos that highlight her toned abs and voluptuous curves with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posted this picture to her Instagram Stories asking her fans, “Too soon for Christmas decorations?”

Is it ever too soon for Christmas decorations though?

Sofia Bevarly shows off her toned abs with Quash endorsement

Whether it’s in a bikini or crop top, Sofia loves to flaunt her toned midsection. Most recently, she showed off her figure in an adorable pink sweat set while promoting Quash, an immunity support shot.

The top featured long sleeves, natural hemlines, and a wide boat neck. She paired the top with matching drawstring shorts while she hung out barefoot on her lawn.

She captioned the post with, “Garden fairy type of vibe @quash #quash #quashit.”

Quash is a product by Bang, which typically produces energy drinks that are often promoted by influencers. That’s just one of the brands Sofia has partnered with, though.

Sofia Bevarly uses her curves to promote swimwear

Sofia has been taking over Instagram lately, growing her following with her risque videos and photos.

In addition to energy drinks, she uses her curves to promote Ark Swimwear, a minimalist swimwear brand created in Australia.

In a recent promotion, the influencer shared photos of her posing in a red bikini. She looked stunning as she posed by the pool in the swimsuit and white cowboy boots.

The bathing suit top featured a square cutout, underwiring, and adjustable straps. She paired it with a matching bikini bottom that accented her hips and thighs.

Sofia also enjoyed a bag of potato chips as she flaunted her toned abs and long legs for the promo.