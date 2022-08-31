Sofia Bevarly in red bikini eats chips by the pool

Sofia Bevarly close up. Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Sofia Bevarly is upping her snacking game as she enjoys potato chips by the pool.

The popular model and social media sensation put her sizzling figure on show earlier this week, posting a fresh set of Instagram photos and delighting her army of followers.

Going for her signature swimwear, plus an edgy boots finish, Sofia posed poolside and without any food to begin with.

In her opening snap, the bombshell was seen on a chic stone terrace and backed by loungers and a parasol. She showcased her jaw-dropping abs and trim waist in a plunging and bright red bikini, adding in white cowboy boots rising to her knees.

Gazing outwards as she placed both hands near her hips, Sofia drove fans to swipe, where a photo showed her crouching down and joyfully snacking on a bag of chips while throwing her head back and smiling.

In the final image, the stunner kept crouched low, here smiling again and with the chip still in her mouth.

“Happy Monday,” she wrote, tagging Ark Swimwear.

Sofia, 25, is building up her fanbase and now boasts 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Sofia Bevarly sizzles in low-cut night look

Three days ago, Sofia thrilled her fans with a low-cut top outfit as she enjoyed a night out.

Smiling for the camera while in a strappy and braless black top paired with jeans, the model posted from a bar setting as she sent out a beautiful smile, posing while holding a glass and writing, “Lazy days, but beautiful nights.” The post has now topped 100,000 likes.

Back in 2017, Sofia made headlines for being romantically involved with poker player Dan Bilzerian. He told Square Mile: “Yeah. Got a girlfriend. First time. Well, I had a girlfriend before, but I was still f***ing other girls.” Of Sofia, who is 16 years his junior, Dan added:

“Wasn’t exactly your storybook love at first sight. I think I f**kd like three girls before her that day. We just started hanging out… She’s just a little different, you know? She’s smart, she’s cool, and she liked a lot of the s**t I like. So here we are.”

The former couple is no more.

Sofia introduces herself as a “Lover of Animals” in her Instagram bio. She also confirms her partner status with Bang Energy. Her account is followed by bombshell Lindsey Pelas, plus fellow model Kiki Passo.