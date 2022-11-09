Sofia Bevarly poses for a picture in Germany. Pic credit: @sofia_bevarly/Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has become known as a stunning public figure to keep an eye out for these days.

Her Instagram bio states that she’s a lover of animals who lives in Miami, but she’s also a lovely social media influencer to admire due to her captivating content.

Tons of the content she posts shows off her beautiful figure, her trendy fashion choices, her gorgeous makeup, and the brands that she consistently works with.

In a recent picture she posted, Sofia posed on a boat looking exquisite in some unforgettable swimwear. The weather looked gloomy, but she still managed to look amazing.

Sofia post showed her in the midst of the gloomy weather wearing a two-piece bikini that fit her body perfectly.

The bikini came in a nude color and was made with a cup bra-style top.

Sofia Bevarly looks flawless on a boat

The bikini bottoms had thick straps that didn’t require any bowties on her hips. Her super flat stomach and toned legs were easy to see since she wasn’t wearing a T-shirt or pants over her swimwear.

Sofia accessorized with several rings and bracelets for the day. Her dark brown hair was long, wet, and slicked back out of her face for the shot.

She elegantly looked off into the distance at the rippling ocean waves, which could be seen in the background of the photo.

Sofia Bevarly promotes Vooz Hydrate

Not too long before Sofia’s boat post, she hopped in her car to promote a popular drink brand that she is connected to these days. Not only was she doing her best to promote the drink brand to her followers, but she was looking absolutely stunning in the outfit she wore while she did it.

Vooz Hydrate is the drink brand that Sofia is heavily connected to right now, and she shared a video promoting the drink while wearing an incredibly trendy outfit.

Sofia wore an orange-yellow crop top that left little to the imagination based on its sections of missing fabric. It tied together in a way that provided her with the right amount of lift in her chest area.

On her bottom half, she wore a pair of high-waisted blue pants. She accessorized with a tan-colored bucket hat and a pair of brown sunglasses while sitting in her car as she sipped on her Vooz Hydrate drink to encourage fans and followers to give it a try.