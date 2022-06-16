Sofia Bevarly braless in busty orange halter with a question

Sofia Bevarly has a lot to say about orange. Pic credit: @sofiabevarly/Instagram

Sofia Bevarly is stunning in a busty orange halter top but she’s not just here to stare at, she has questions.

The stunning influencer and bikini model has been setting the internet ablaze with stunning photos that her 1.8 million Instagram followers just can’t resist and this is just the latest.

As she racks up likes and comments on her notoriously sexy selfies and bikini photos, Bevarly has even caught the eye of one brand that knows she is the key to putting their products on display and it wouldn’t be surprising if she stays very busy promoting for Bang Energy Drinks and others considering her growing popularity.

Sofia Bevarly rocks a busty orange halter top

Sofia Bevarly is stunning in a busty orange halter top and high-waisted jeans, showing off her curves even while sitting down for a break.

The brunette beauty glows in a series of three photos, the first of which she looks away from the camera and off into the distance.

In the second photo, which seems to be taken by way of a selfie stick, Sofia looks straight into the camera and shows off her perfect smile while straightening her back and sticking her chest out.

The third photo of the series has the popular influencers looking away from the camera again while still smiling.

She captioned the post with a question, asking fans, “Orange you glad it’s summer?”

And while many of us may not be glad for all this heat lately, we’re very glad that Sofia decided to share these glorious photos.

Sofia Bevarly gives us Bang

As Sofia Bevarly’s social media following continues to grow, she’s started picking up sponsors, including Bang Energy Drinks as evidenced by a recent ad on her page for Vooz Hydrate.

She also recently took a sip of a Quash Immune Shot for her audience, holding and drinking the special beverage while showing off an array of workout clothes while asking her followers to pick their favorite outfit.

While it seems that supporting energy and vitamin drinks is Sofia’s thing, she’s also been lounging around in her underwear for ad space, repping this white bra and undies set from Lounge Underwear.

There’s only more to come from Sofia Bevarly, who has seen some serious growth in her Instagram account recently. According to Social Blade, she’s been gaining an average of 711 new followers each day and has added more than 21,000 new followers in the last month.