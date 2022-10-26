Amanda Cerny in front of a green backdrop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

The social media realm has opened a lot of doors for Amanda Cerny, who now classifies as an actress. She originally rose to fame by posting fun content online.

With over 23.6 million followers on Instagram, it’s clear that Amanda knows how to reel in the right amount of attention.

Whether she’s dressing up or dressing down to show off a little extra skin, Amanda always looks fabulous thanks to her perfect curves.

Posing for Playboy is only the beginning for Amanda since so many people absolutely adore her.

In a recent video she posted, it’s apparent that her two pups absolutely adore her also.

She wore a matching set while receiving tons of licks and kisses from her full-sized Dalmatians in a super sweet clip.

Amanda Cerny looks great with her pups

Amanda sprawled out on her sofa with both of her Dalmatians wearing a matching set outfit in a shade of light green. Her green crop top was reminiscent of a sports bra with a deep V-neck cut down the front. It also had thin straps wrapped behind her neck.

Amanda’s green leggings were high-waisted with material that cinched tightly around her waist and remained tight all the way down to her ankles.

She went barefoot and skipped out on any jewelry in the video, but she did use a creepy Halloween filter to create the illusion of red eyes and vampire fangs. The filter also added a bright red shade of lipstick to her mouth.

Amanda Cerny has a fabulous beach body

When Amanda isn’t playing at home with her pups or experimenting with Halloween filters on social media, she’s occasionally spending time at the beach.

The model shared a photo wearing a royal blue bikini that left a little to the imagination. In the picture, she arched her back in a way that showed off all of her curves.

The bikini top was made with a solid piece of fabric to cover her chest while the bottoms were a whole lot smaller. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a sun hat to block out any unwanted UV rays. Amanda showed off her incredibly toned arms in the picture as she raised them both over her head while staring up at the sky.

Her hair was tucked away beneath the hat and her makeup wasn’t too easy to see. It was still clear that she was wearing a light shade of pink lipstick.