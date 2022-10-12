Soccer star Katie Sigmond stuns in a crop top and thigh-skimming shorts for wake-up selfie

Katie Sigmond looks gorgeous as she poses in all-black attire. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond posed for a casual morning selfie, and she looked effortlessly gorgeous while doing so.

The 20-year-old former Edison Girls Soccer player has made quite a name for herself since her soccer days back in 2017.

Recently, Katie has gained high popularity by becoming a fashion model, YouTuber, and social media personality.

The model is highly active on her social media platforms, where she’s posted a handful of jaw-dropping photos.

It comes as no surprise that Katie has so many fans and supporters. She currently has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

The model recently posted a picture of herself as she just woke up, and she was kind enough to gift her Instagram followers with the selfie.

Katie Sigmond poses for an early morning mirror selfie

Katie uploaded a beautiful selfie as she sat on the ground with her back leaned up against her bed.

The model was wearing a black short-sleeve crop top, pairing it with Calvin Klein boxer briefs which hugged her legs and waist perfectly.

Katie accessorized with an assortment of gold bracelets, some hair ties, and a small gold watch.

Her blonde hair flowed behind her back as she rested her head on the bed behind her.

It goes without saying that Katie was naturally glowing as she rocked a bare, make-up-free face as she had just woken up.

The model tagged Newport Beach, California as the location and then captioned the post, “just woke up hbu.”

The mesmerizing selfie received 335 thousand likes and over 830 comments.

Katie Sigmond gets married in Vegas

Katie shocked some of her fans and followers when she recently posted a photo to her Instagram expressing that she got married in Vegas.

The model posed while she hugged her former boyfriend, now husband, Salim. Her leg was lifted up around his waist as they both smiled from ear to ear.

Katie wore a beautiful white low-cut wedding dress that had endless amounts of intricate patterns and details incorporated within the dress.

She paired the dress with white platform boots and a couple of gold bracelets.

Salim, on the other hand, wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo as he smiled and laughed in all the photographs.

She captioned the photos, “we got married in vegas part 1 is out now link in bio 🤍.”

The post received 361 thousand likes and over 2 thousand comments.