Katie Sigmond poses over her shoulder in her bedroom. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Hitting a certain number of followers is a big deal and a major milestone for social media influencers who love building an online presence.

Knowing that millions of people find you interesting enough to press the follow button means that you’re forming your own fan base.

Soccer star Katie Sigmond recently reached 3 million followers on Instagram –– and she was happy to post a “thank you” message for her admirers.

Her message was accompanied by three gorgeous pictures showing her amazing curves and figure as she looked over her shoulder.

Katie might be a soccer player, but her content is filled with many athletic pictures and videos, including golf, motocross, snowboarding, and so much more.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also recently shared a stunning series of pictures wearing a matching outfit while spending time on a fancy boat.

Katie Sigmond shows off her fantastic physique

Katie posted three separate photos in her bedroom wearing a pair of high-waisted leggings with a crop top. The high-waisted pants came in a neutral tan color with large pockets and vertical lines from top to bottom.

Her crop top was white with spaghetti straps and glittery fringe lining the front hem. The stunning athlete accessorized with a gold bracelet, a pair of gold earrings, and a simple ring on one finger.

She showed off her fresh face of makeup, including dark eyeliner and a little bit of lipstick. In the third shot from her carousel, she leaned forward on her bed to show off her hairstyle, which was in a half up half down hairstyle. She wrote, “thank y’all for 3 million,” with a white heart emoji.

Katie Sigmond posed for Eboats Rental

Eboats Rental, a.k.a. Electric Boat Rental, is a luxury business Katie tagged in a gorgeous Instagram picture from the fall. The boat rental service offers “ultimate nautical” experiences that start at $395 per month.

The boats are pet-friendly, colorful, and perfect for sunset photo opportunities. Katie posed in one of the boats that had pink seats while wearing an entirely pink outfit that matched.

Her long-sleeved crop top was tied together in a perfect bow in the center of her chest with fluffy fringe around her wrists. Her pink miniskirt was high-waisted enough to hide her belly button but low enough to show off several inches of her flat stomach.

The miniskirt was also short enough to show off her thighs, knees, and legs as she crossed them in front of the boat’s pink steering wheel. She accessorized with several bracelets, a gold chain necklace, several rings, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.