Soccer star Kaitlyn Walsh all smiles in a tiny green crop top and matching skirt

Influencer and soccer standout Kaitlyn Walsh shows off her toned physique in a green two-piece. Pic credit: @kaitlynwalshhh/Instagram

College soccer star and social media influencer Kaitlyn Walsh is equal parts brains, beauty, and brawn, which is proven by her years of success in academics and sports.

Kaitlyn is currently a graduate student in New York, but is spending the summer working out and having fun with friends, before it’s time to get back to work studying for her degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

On a getaway to San Diego, Kaitlyn was out and about, having dinner and drinks while showing off her sporty figure in a fun look.

Kaitlyn wore a perfect summer outfit made by ready-to-wear Australian retailer, That’s So Fetch. The brand is known for party wear, swim and loungewear.

Her stylish crop top had spaghetti straps, which tied around the neck and showed off the abs she worked so hard for. Her matching green wrap skirt falls to the ankle, and shows a full length side split with a knot tie at the waist.

She paired the fun and casual outfit with strappy black heels and sunglasses on top of her head. Her medium-length blonde hair was parted down the middle with beachy waves.

Kaitlyn Walsh is also a gym fashion influencer

Because Kaitlyn is a star athlete, she spends a lot of time in the gym. A partnership with fitness apparel company Gymshark is a perfect fit for Kaitlyn, who wears their gear for her many workouts preparing for the soccer pitch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gymshark is a company that sells inclusive clothing for all sizes and shapes, for both men and women. Kaitlyn proudly advertises for the company on her Instagram, and looks great while doing it.

She also had a separate social media account dedicated to fitness. Kaitlyn posts food tips, help with vitamins and supplements, and aims to motivate followers that are looking for that extra push to get through a workout.

Kaitlyn is working to become a Speech Language Pathologist

Even though she graduated in 2022 from SUNY Buffalo, Kaitlyn decided to pursue a graduate degree in Speech-Language Pathology at the same school.

She just finished her first year of graduate studies, and is on track on graduate in 2023. Kaitlyn is still playing soccer for Buffalo while in graduate school, which allows her to pursue all of her passions without giving up something she loves.