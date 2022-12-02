Alisha Lehmann shared a shot from the soccer field with her many fans and followers. Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann showed some national team loyalty with a stunning snap she shared from the pitch.

The 23-year-old footballer showed her many fans and followers a photo of herself in her uniform for the Switzerland Women’s Euro 2022 squad.

The on-field attire included Alisha in curve-hugging dark red shorts paired with the brighter red top in a shot of herself as she walked on the pitch. A soccer ball and personnel were visible in the blurry distance behind her.

In the pic, Alisha’s long blond locks were also flowing down from the bun tied atop her head as she looked back toward something or someone off-camera.

Her makeup was also on point, featuring dark eyeliner and lashes and a very light pink lipstick or gloss.

The Instagram post offered support for the men playing for the Switzerland national football team, which at the time of her post, was scheduled to face Serbia in a World Cup 2022 game in Qatar.

“Good luck tonight @swiss_nati_men 🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭 make us proud❤️🙏🏼” Alisha wrote.

Alisha currently stars as a forward for English FA WSL club Aston Villa. She’s also represented her country in international play since 2017.

Earlier this year, BBC reported that Alisha made a “personal decision” not to participate with Switzerland at Euro 2022. Despite that, Switzerland head coach Nils Nielsen said “the door to the national team will remain open” for her if the timing was right for all involved.

The Switzerland women’s national football team will compete in the FIFA World Cup beginning next July, with three group matchups against the Philippines, Norway, and New Zealand.

Fans and followers react to Alisha’s IG post

Many celebrities and sports stars have been showing their World Cup fandom lately, with Alisha among them. Her latest Instagram post racked up over 444,000 likes and 1,500 comments quickly on Friday from fans supporting the team or admiring the Swiss soccer star.

One commenter referred to Alisha as the “sweetest soccer girl in the planet” based on her latest photo share.

Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

“All natural beauty Angel with skills,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

“All of a sudden I want Swiss to win now,” another individual remarked about Alisha’s pic and support for the team in their latest game.

Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Alisha Lehmann revealed Coca-Cola partnership

Alisha currently boasts an Instagram following of 9.7 million followers on Instagram. Due to her massive following, she can promote various products and attract paid partnerships or other deals.

She revealed her latest paid partnership a few days ago, which featured a promotion involving Coca-Cola Schweiz/Suisse and the World Cup.

“The World Cup wouldn’t be the same without @cocacola_ch 🥰 How are you enjoying the games, and who are you cheering on? 🤔” she asked in her caption.

“If you are in Switzerland, make sure to register for Coca-Cola’s #BelievingIsMagic viewing on the 2nd of December in Halle 622, Oerlikon,” she informed fans and followers.

As part of the promotional content, Alisha donned a red jersey to represent Switzerland and paired it with sleek black pants featuring visible silver buttons along the leg.

She appeared in three photos, each of which included the blonde beauty with a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand and a beautiful city backdrop behind her.

The post picked up over 378,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments thanks to being shared by Alisha and the Switzerland Coca-Cola Instagram page.