Alisha Lehmann showed fans her dazzling look for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann is ready to ring in a new year and she shared her stunning New Year’s Eve look as part of the celebration.

She recently wowed fans with her sizzling bikini pics from Miami. Following her getaway, she seemed ready to party the night away to welcome in 2023.

The 23-year-old soccer sensation looked incredible in a black strapless dress that featured a unique splash of white across the lower portion.

That diagonal design coincided with the dress’ asymmetrical cut, revealing a bit more of Lehmann’s thigh. Along with the short dress, she rocked an elegant pair of black and silver strappy heels.

Her long, wavy blonde hair cascaded down her back, as displayed in a large mirror directly behind her, almost appearing to be part of a fitting room.

The WSL’s Aston Villa forward didn’t pair any visible accessories with her NYE outfit, but several of her small tattoos were noticeable on her arms and ankle.

Alisha Lehmann wows in a black dress for NYE

To unveil her NYE look, Lehmann shared five unique pieces of content in her Instagram carousel post, including four photos of herself rocking the black dress in different poses.

Several shots had her standing closer to the mirror in selfie mode, with one of the images featuring her bending a knee in the air for a unique pose.

The fifth part of Lehmann’s IG post has her modeling the dress with a 360-degree spin before facing the camera to flash a double peace sign and smile.

“Let’s celebrate the last day of the year, happy new year to everyone🙏🏼❤️,” Lehmann wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Lehmann’s latest share was a hit with her fans and followers, racking up over 510,000 likes with 2,100-plus comments as people reacted to her gorgeous outfit.

Alisha Lehmann’s partnerships include Coca-Cola

The Swiss soccer star has plenty to celebrate as the New Year arrives. The blonde beauty’s visibility on the pitch has increased her popularity on social media.

Monsters and Critics previously reported how Lehmann celebrated a milestone on Instagram, reaching 10 million followers on the platform not long ago. With that many followers and fame from her sport of choice, it makes sense that she would partner with some major brands.

One of them is Coca-Cola, with whom she’s promoted on Instagram in several paid partnership ads.

The most recent arrived for Christmas Day, with Lehmann posing next to a beautifully-decorated tree wearing a casual and comfy all-black outfit as she admired the gorgeous decorations.

She was also holding a bottle of Coca-Cola, with several more seated on the floor nearby.

“I am so happy and blessed to be able to spend Christmas surrounded with my family, good food & my favourite, coca-cola hehe🎅🏼🫂🎄🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

“@cocacola_ch & I wish you a blissful merry x-mas! 🎄🥂🫂✨♥️,” she said, along with hashtags to indicate it was an advertisement for the beverage.

Another hashtag included “#CocaColaSwitzerland,” with the specific nature of Lehmann’s partnership unknown. However, many companies find popular social media figures to help promote their products to their followers.

With 10 million followers and growing, it seems Lehmann makes sense to pitch the popular soft drink. She may even enjoy some Coca-Cola during her New Year’s Eve celebration or for New Year’s Day.